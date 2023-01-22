   
BusinessDay

Ticker Tape by TradingView

Nigeria Decides

Nigeria Decides

How to stay safe during elections

Olamide Ologunagbe 0
As Nigeria gears up for the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections, citizens are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety during the electoral process. The recent spike in the number of violent attacks at campaign rallies and other places has heightened concerns among prospective voters. In a viral video on Twitter,…
Read More...

TOP STORIES

Nigeria in the throes of underage voting

Nosa Igbinadolor
Nigerian elections tend to be enduringly characterised by unmistakeable breaches of civilised rules and regulations. While election violence tends to be predominantly a southern phenomenon, underage voting; an undying constant in the country’s…

Recent

Columnists

Opinion

IN OTHER NEWS

Today's E-paper

Report on voting pattern

NigeriaDecides2023

Politicians are buying votes with food items, money, others — EFCC

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state legislative elections across the nation, the Economic and Financial…

Who wins Rivers’ guber diadem?

The hour is here and only one candidate will win the Rivers State governorship election, no matter the noise,…

Guber Polls: NYSC appeals for more security of corps members

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed for…

A new Nigeria is again possible

On the 25th of February 2023, millions of Nigerians from all walks of life, across generations and backgrounds,…

Cost of Living Crisis

Nigeria’s misery index worsens

Nigerians are spending three times more on what they buy today than the usual consumption basket they could afford…

How cash crunch has further improvised Nigerians – CPPE

Africa’s biggest economy has lost an estimated N20 trillion naira since the onset of a cash crisis that has…

Belarus nabs ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at airfield base – Belta

NAN
Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services…

Zelensky insists talk with Putin possible only after Russian troops…

NAN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his rejection of negotiations with Russia before a withdrawal…

VOTER CARDS REGISTRATION TRACKER

Big Story

Outdated laws rob artistes of music windfall

Frank Eleanya

Explainer: How music royalties are earned and shared

Usoro Glory Esther

What Nigerian songwriters must know about music publishing

Anthony Udugba

Coronavirus Watch

NSSF to support more states to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

Godsgift Onyedinefu

Lagos to open infectious disease institute as Covid-19 enters 6th wave

Temitayo Ayetoto-Oladehinde

Private Health Alliance, Sanofi team up to assess Covid-19 vaccine…

Temitayo Ayetoto-Oladehinde

Videos

Happy Mothers’ Day

Vox pop: Nigerians speak about upcoming election, naira scarcity

New Trouble

Video – New trouble

Video: My polling unit

Why are our manhole covers going missing in Lagos?

Video: Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS)

What went down at the BusinessDay’s Top 100 SMEs award event

Five highest-paying airlines in the world for pilots

Make your vote count

Security features you should know about the new naira notes

Highlight of what went down at the BusinessDay’s Top 100 SMEs award…

BD Weekender

Success in Business is a Game -A Review of Don Eugene Ogbebor’s Dice

Titilade Oyemade
Title: Dice: Playing to Win as An Entrepreneur Author: Don Eugene Ogbebor Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL Year…

Mega trouble 2

BusinessDay
As Mega approached me, I knew instinctively that this was going to be the end for me. I have never seen so much…

How diverse leadership teams boost innovation

Enitan Oyenuga
As the business landscape continues to evolve, it's becoming increasingly clear that diversity and inclusion are…

Good governance: Maryam Shetty leading by empowering others

BusinessDay
The notion of providing women with opportunities to invest and change their circumstances for the better seems to…

Sponsored

How Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is restoring families and impacting lives through…

Sponsored Post
Dr. Stephanie Chizoba Oarhe is a highly respected relationship management expert, counselor, and mentor who has…

Onaifo Prosper Uwa’s Homeclass group helping Nigerians find work…

Sponsored Post
Onaifo Prosper Uwa, a fast-growing entrepreneur from Nigeria, is dedicated to assisting his fellow countrymen in…

Giving Nigerians access to global investment opportunities through Money…

Sponsored Post
Ola Oladele is a CFA Charter holder with over 14 years’ experience in fixed income, financial markets, macro…

Fostering ethics and integrity while promoting professionalism

Sponsored Post
Engr. Stella Okene, PhD, is a Petroleum Engineer, a graduate of University of Port Harcourt and an inexorable…

Technology

Binance, ScholarX partner to drive blockchain adoption across Nigerian…

Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha
Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has…

Why human interference is behind INEC’s server crash

Frank Eleanya
The several cases of glitches on the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that affected…

Election: Global attack map contradicts Pantami’s 12.9m hacking claim

Francis Onyemachi
The 12.9 million cyberattack claim by Isa-Ali Pantami, minister for communication and digital economy, has raised…

Sophos’ new endpoint security innovation targets cyberthreat defense

Francis Onyemachi
Sophos, a global cybersecurity firm has introduced innovative advancements to its portfolio of endpoint security…

Economy

Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Nigeria, expects fiscal and market reforms…

Our Reporter
Morgan Stanley has turned “bullish” on Nigeria’s government bonds on Thursday on hopes the declared victor in the…

Cash crunch: Households unable to stock up home ahead election

Hope Moses-Ashike
Many Nigerian households were not able to stock up their homes with food items ahead of the gubernatorial and house…

Nigeria’s misery index worsens

Josephine Okojie
Nigerians are spending three times more on what they buy today than the usual consumption basket they could afford…

How cash crunch has further improvised Nigerians – CPPE

Bunmi Bailey
Africa’s biggest economy has lost an estimated N20 trillion naira since the onset of a cash crisis that has…

Energy

Shell lifts force majeure on 250,000 bdp Bonny terminal

Chinedu Ndigwe
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), on Wednesday, said it has lifted the force…

Nigerians stuck with ‘crazy bills’ as metering project falters

Cynthia Egboboh
The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) introduced two and half years ago has suffered setbacks, leaving…

Upstream regulators deploys initiative to aid bid round awardees

Gbemi Faminu
The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is planning a production based lending engagement to help some…

Nigeria’s natural gas sales rise highest on Russia-Ukraine war

Abubakar Ibrahim
Nigeria earned N2.8 trillion from exporting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) last year, the highest in six years, on the…

Markets

Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…

Market drops further by 1.04% as bearish run persists on NGX

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
The bearish run in Nigeria's equities market persisted on Thursday as the session ended lower by 1.04 percent or…

Market drops by 0.42% as investors sell United Capital, GSK, others

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
For the third time this week, equities trading on the Nigerian bourse closed in red zone as investors sold mostly…

Stocks move further south as investors take profit

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
Expectedly, Nigeria's equities market furthered its losing streak on Tuesday by 0.12 percent or N36billion as…
Women'sHubMarch172023
See Past Editions
Download
Download
screenshot_20210129-162433
Download
weekender
See Past Editions

Interview

Conduct of 2023 presidential poll downgraded Nigeria’s rating globally…

David Ijaseun
Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election and former governor…

Victoria Ekhomu – MD/ Vice-President, Trans- World Security Systems…

Kemi Ajumobi
Victoria Ekhomu is an ASIS Foundation Board of Trustee and past Chairman of the African Advisory council of ASIS…

Aisha Abubakar – Independent Non-Executive Director, Union Bank of…

Kemi Ajumobi
Aisha Abubakar is an accomplished public sector administrator with over 30 years of professional working experience…

Women In Technology: Promoting gender equality in the digital age

Kemi Ajumobi
In celebration of international women’s month and in line with the theme for 2023, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and…

Companies

Abbey Mortgage Bank marks 31 years of operations, eyes more innovation

Folake Balogun
Abbey Mortgage Bank is celebrating 31 years of operating in Nigeria, setting its sights on more innovation to…

Unilever Nigeria readjusts business model to accelerate growth, sustain…

Josephine Okojie
Unilever Nigeria today announced changes in its business model that will accelerate growth and sustain…

Asankoko Group flags off Malaysian operations

Modestus Aneasoronye
Asia-Nigeria bilateral trade and investment development firm, Asankoko Group, has flagged off operations in…

NGX, CBN, SEC to promote financial literacy with Global Money Week

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
As Nigeria joins countries around the world to celebrate the annual Global Money Week, Nigerian Exchange Limited…

CLIMATE/ ENVIRONMENT

LBS executive programme members turn thrashed tyres to income source

Josephine Okojie
In the last decade, Africa’s biggest economy has experienced a surge in population growth and urbanization, which…

The danger of choosing to ignore impact of climate change in Nigeria

The Editorial Board
Nigeria, like other nations to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other…

Osinbajo leads FG’s team to launch energy transition plan in August

Seyi John Salau
The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, launch its Energy Transition Plan, tailored…

Nigeria commits to UN water treaty

Josephine Okojie
Africa’s most populous country has taken a significant step towards ensuring the sustainable management of its…

Toon of the Day

Breaking Own Rules

Podcast

Life + Art

Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League Final

Anthony Udugba
Afrobeats meets international football yet again as UEFA the European football governing body has announced Damini…

Adekunle Gold signs with Def Jam Records

Anthony Udugba
Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, Nigerian Afropop singer popularly known as Adekunle Gold has officially signed with Def…

Nigerian fugitive, Jeff Joy, sets infamous model in women’s month

Temitayo Ayetoto-Oladehinde
In a month that beams the spotlight on women for outstanding feats in digital innovation and technology, Jeff Joy’s…

Nigerian female artists take centre stage on music global scene

Usoro Glory Esther
Nigerian female artists have emerged from obscurity to redefine the sound of African music, and collaborate with…

Africa

Why West Africa needs single currency, by GITFiC

Folake Balogun
West Africa needs a single currency to protect itself against global shocks; achieve deeper economic integration,…

Visa Foundation commits $1m to uplift women entrepreneurs in Africa

Chinwe Michael
Visa foundation has announced a $1 million grant partnership with two African organizations highlighting the…

IWD2023: AfDB marks progress in gender equality with EDGE certification

Kelvin Okojie
The African Development Bank (AfDB) group announced that it has made an appreciable achievement in the area of…

Egypt offers to sell own 10% stake in Telecom Egypt – Sources

NAN
Egypt is offering to sell a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt, sources with knowledge of the offer…

World

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Oladehinde Oladipo
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over…

U.S. regulators transfer assets of Silicon Valley Bank to ‘bridge bank’

Kelvin Okojie
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday transferred all deposits—both insured and uninsured—and…

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles — South Korea military

Kelvin Okojie
The South Korean military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east…

U.S. Banking Crisis: Regulators take possession of Signature Bank after SVB…

Kelvin Okojie
Signature Bank of New York is the latest bank in the United States to declare bankruptcy, with federal regulators…
Ticker Tape by TradingView

Nigeria Decides

INEC declares Abiodun winner of Ogun guber poll

Governorship election: APC set for victory in Lagos, sweeps 18 LGAs

Rivers CP vows to get killers of PhD scholar who died on election duty

Adelabu, Accord guber candidate congratulates Makinde

Olubadan lauds INEC over peaceful poll, congratulates Makinde

Nigeria Decides

How to stay safe during elections

Olamide Ologunagbe 0
As Nigeria gears up for the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections, citizens are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety during the electoral process. The recent spike in the number of violent attacks at campaign rallies and other places has heightened concerns among prospective voters. In a viral video on Twitter,…
Read More...

Top Stories

Nigerians watch in disbelief as thugs supervise guber, HoA poll

Chuka Uroko
Still smarting from the shock of what some citizens described as brazen robbery that defined the February 25…

Nigeria in the throes of underage voting

Cash crunch: Households unable to stock up home ahead election

Tinubu’s cabinet may feature these names

Recent

Governorship election: APC set for victory in Lagos, sweeps 18 LGAs

Peter Obi commiserates with victims of March 18 elections

Atedo Peterside quizzes Ameachi over Rivers March 18 elections comment

Honouring mothers today

El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

COLUMNISTS

Managing remote working teams

Olamide Balogun

Leadership strategies for resolving emotional conflict (1)

Toye Sobande

The story of the rotting piles of plantain at Idioro market

Femi Olugbile

An exposition on media literacy education

Dr Ganiu Bamgbose

Today's E-paper

OPINION

Winners and losers in naira redesign policy

Mike Umogun

A new Nigeria is again possible

Peter Obi

Who will rescue our men?

Eugenia Abu

In Other News

INEC moves polling on Lagos Island to Sunday

David Ijaseun
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and house of assembly elections…

How politicians bribed voters with alcohol, food – Yiaga Africa

Party agents canvass votes in Anambra with Bank transfer, PoS Machines

Peter Obi votes

Big Story

Outdated laws rob artistes of music windfall

Frank Eleanya
On February 5, 2023, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known by her stage name Tems, became the first Nigerian female…

Explainer: How music royalties are earned and shared

NigeriaDecides2023

Politicians are buying votes with food items, money, others — EFCC

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state legislative elections across the nation, the Economic and Financial…

Who wins Rivers’ guber diadem?

The hour is here and only one candidate will win the Rivers State governorship election, no matter the noise,…

Guber Polls: NYSC appeals for more security of corps members

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed for…

A new Nigeria is again possible

On the 25th of February 2023, millions of Nigerians from all walks of life, across generations and backgrounds,…

Belarus nabs ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at airfield base – Belta

NAN
Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services…

Zelensky insists talk with Putin possible only after Russian troops…

Russian warship with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China,…

Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…

6 indigenous Africans develop stroke every minute, every hour –…

“Women should have mentors” – Chinyere Okorocha

Five things to know to start your Friday

TOON OF THE DAY

Breaking Own Rules

Naira scarcity grounds support for beggars

Josephine Okojie
The persistent naira scarcity in Africa’s biggest economy is grounding support for beggars in the country as…

Banks, PoS charge cuts Nigerians purchasing power

Nigerians’ spend on basic food items rise 17.5% – Report

Manufacturers’ wage costs rise fastest in 11 months

Coronavirus

NSSF to support more states to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

The intervention by the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a private sector-led not-for-profit organisation is…

Lagos to open infectious disease institute as Covid-19 enters 6th wave

Covid-19 infection in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, is now in the 6th wave, and the state is set to open the…

Private Health Alliance, Sanofi team up to assess Covid-19 vaccine…

Concerned about the low uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria despite the availability of supply, the Private…

First made-in-Africa Covid-19 vaccine debuts in South Africa

The first made-in-Africa Covid-19 vaccine has debuted in South Africa. Biovac Institute, a…

VOTER CARDS REGISTRATION TRACKER

BD Weekender

Success in Business is a Game -A Review of Don Eugene Ogbebor’s Dice

Titilade Oyemade
Title: Dice: Playing to Win as An Entrepreneur Author: Don Eugene Ogbebor Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL Year…

Mega trouble 2

How diverse leadership teams boost innovation

Good governance: Maryam Shetty leading by empowering others

Start-Up Journal

Nkechinyere Nweze: Deal maker, serial entrepreneur

Josephine Okojie
Nkechinyere Nweze is the founder and chief executive officer of Margvallup Group, a conglomerate business in…

Meet Bashiru Bolatito, the banker who finds fortunes in designing

Google unveils 15 women founders cohort for inaugural startup…

Goodness Adeosun: A creative footwear entrepreneur

Videos

Happy Mothers’ Day

BusinessDay

Vox pop: Nigerians speak about upcoming election, naira scarcity

New Trouble

Video – New trouble

How Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is restoring families and impacting lives through…

Sponsored Post
Dr. Stephanie Chizoba Oarhe is a highly respected relationship management expert, counselor, and mentor who has…

Onaifo Prosper Uwa’s Homeclass group helping Nigerians find work…

Giving Nigerians access to global investment opportunities through…

Fostering ethics and integrity while promoting professionalism

We remain dedicated to delivering top-notch services to our clients

Interview

Conduct of 2023 presidential poll downgraded Nigeria’s rating globally – Obi

David Ijaseun
Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election and former governor…

Victoria Ekhomu – MD/ Vice-President, Trans- World Security…

Aisha Abubakar – Independent Non-Executive Director, Union Bank…

Women In Technology: Promoting gender equality in the digital age

New government must fix Nigeria’s business regulatory…

Technology

Binance, ScholarX partner to drive blockchain adoption across Nigerian markets

Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha
Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has…

Why human interference is behind INEC’s server crash

Election: Global attack map contradicts Pantami’s 12.9m hacking…

Sophos’ new endpoint security innovation targets cyberthreat…

Meta to cut 10,000 jobs, suspend hiring plans

Economy

Shell lifts force majeure on 250,000 bdp Bonny terminal

Chinedu Ndigwe
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), on Wednesday, said it has lifted the force…

Nigerians stuck with ‘crazy bills’ as metering project falters

Upstream regulators deploys initiative to aid bid round awardees

Nigeria’s natural gas sales rise highest on Russia-Ukraine war

Eroton refutes NNPC’s OML 18 operatorship claims

Markets

Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17

Iheanyi Nwachukwu
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…

Market drops further by 1.04% as bearish run persists on NGX

Market drops by 0.42% as investors sell United Capital, GSK, others

Stocks move further south as investors take profit

Equities market opens week on a slightly negative note

Premium

Nigerians watch in disbelief as thugs supervise guber, HoA poll

Chuka Uroko
Still smarting from the shock of what some citizens described as brazen robbery that defined the February 25…

Nigeria in the throes of underage voting

Cash crunch: Households unable to stock up home ahead election

Tinubu’s cabinet may feature these names

Rivers: APC, PDP allege plot to unleash violence on Saturday

Africa

South Africa license first locally produced rapid antigen test kit for Covid

Our Reporter
South Africa’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the first locally developed antigen test…

South African scientists lash out at countries imposing travel bans…

Omicron variant: AfDB postpones Africa investment forum

Danish military kills four pirates off Nigeria coast

Podcast

Magazines

More Stories

Winners and losers in naira redesign policy

Mike Umogun
"The redesign of the Naira is expected to strengthen the economy, reduce the expenditure on cash management,…

Olubadan lauds INEC over peaceful poll, congratulates Makinde

Remi Feyisipo
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has described the re-election of governor Seyi Makinde…

Abbey Mortgage Bank marks 31 years of operations, eyes more innovation

Folake Balogun
Abbey Mortgage Bank is celebrating 31 years of operating in Nigeria, setting its sights on more innovation to…

Anambra: PDP, LP, retire Speaker, another ranking lawmaker

Emmanuel Ndukuba
The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third term re-election bid to the…

Happy Mothers’ Day

BusinessDay

Akwa Ibom guber poll: PDP likely to win, clinches 29 council areas, YPP gets 2

Aniefiok Udonquak
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is projected to win the governorship election in Akwa Ibom state as it has…
Skip to toolbar