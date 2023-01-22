Nigeria Decides
Nigeria Decides
How to stay safe during elections
As Nigeria gears up for the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections, citizens are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety during the electoral process. The recent spike in the number of violent attacks at campaign rallies and other places has heightened concerns among prospective voters. In a viral video on Twitter,…Read More...
TOP STORIES
Nigerians watch in disbelief as thugs supervise guber, HoA poll
Still smarting from the shock of what some citizens described as brazen robbery that defined the February 25 Presidential Election, Nigerians woke up yesterday, March 18, to witness an elevated farce called gubernatorial election that was largely…
Nigeria in the throes of underage voting
Nigerian elections tend to be enduringly characterised by unmistakeable breaches of civilised rules and regulations. While election violence tends to be predominantly a southern phenomenon, underage voting; an undying constant in the country’s…
Cash crunch: Households unable to stock up home ahead election
Many Nigerian households were not able to stock up their homes with food items ahead of the gubernatorial and house of assembly elections due to the unavailability of cash in the banks. Five days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered…
Recent
IN OTHER NEWS
How to stay safe during elections
As Nigeria gears up for the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections, citizens are urged to take…
Politicians are buying votes with food items, money, others — EFCC
Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state legislative elections across the nation, the Economic and Financial…
Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…
NigeriaDecides2023
Politicians are buying votes with food items, money, others — EFCC
Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state legislative elections across the nation, the Economic and Financial…
Who wins Rivers’ guber diadem?
The hour is here and only one candidate will win the Rivers State governorship election, no matter the noise,…
Guber Polls: NYSC appeals for more security of corps members
Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed for…
A new Nigeria is again possible
On the 25th of February 2023, millions of Nigerians from all walks of life, across generations and backgrounds,…
Cost of Living Crisis
Nigeria’s misery index worsens
Nigerians are spending three times more on what they buy today than the usual consumption basket they could afford…
How cash crunch has further improvised Nigerians – CPPE
Africa’s biggest economy has lost an estimated N20 trillion naira since the onset of a cash crisis that has…
Belarus nabs ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at airfield base – Belta
Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services…
Zelensky insists talk with Putin possible only after Russian troops…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his rejection of negotiations with Russia before a withdrawal…
VOTER CARDS REGISTRATION TRACKER
Big Story
Videos
BD Weekender
Success in Business is a Game -A Review of Don Eugene Ogbebor’s Dice
Title: Dice: Playing to Win as An Entrepreneur Author: Don Eugene Ogbebor Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL Year…
Mega trouble 2
As Mega approached me, I knew instinctively that this was going to be the end for me. I have never seen so much…
How diverse leadership teams boost innovation
As the business landscape continues to evolve, it's becoming increasingly clear that diversity and inclusion are…
Good governance: Maryam Shetty leading by empowering others
The notion of providing women with opportunities to invest and change their circumstances for the better seems to…
Sponsored
How Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is restoring families and impacting lives through…
Dr. Stephanie Chizoba Oarhe is a highly respected relationship management expert, counselor, and mentor who has…
Onaifo Prosper Uwa’s Homeclass group helping Nigerians find work…
Onaifo Prosper Uwa, a fast-growing entrepreneur from Nigeria, is dedicated to assisting his fellow countrymen in…
Giving Nigerians access to global investment opportunities through Money…
Ola Oladele is a CFA Charter holder with over 14 years’ experience in fixed income, financial markets, macro…
Fostering ethics and integrity while promoting professionalism
Engr. Stella Okene, PhD, is a Petroleum Engineer, a graduate of University of Port Harcourt and an inexorable…
Technology
Binance, ScholarX partner to drive blockchain adoption across Nigerian…
Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has…
Why human interference is behind INEC’s server crash
The several cases of glitches on the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that affected…
Election: Global attack map contradicts Pantami’s 12.9m hacking claim
The 12.9 million cyberattack claim by Isa-Ali Pantami, minister for communication and digital economy, has raised…
Sophos’ new endpoint security innovation targets cyberthreat defense
Sophos, a global cybersecurity firm has introduced innovative advancements to its portfolio of endpoint security…
Economy
Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Nigeria, expects fiscal and market reforms…
Morgan Stanley has turned “bullish” on Nigeria’s government bonds on Thursday on hopes the declared victor in the…
Cash crunch: Households unable to stock up home ahead election
Many Nigerian households were not able to stock up their homes with food items ahead of the gubernatorial and house…
Nigeria’s misery index worsens
Nigerians are spending three times more on what they buy today than the usual consumption basket they could afford…
How cash crunch has further improvised Nigerians – CPPE
Africa’s biggest economy has lost an estimated N20 trillion naira since the onset of a cash crisis that has…
Energy
Shell lifts force majeure on 250,000 bdp Bonny terminal
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), on Wednesday, said it has lifted the force…
Nigerians stuck with ‘crazy bills’ as metering project falters
The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) introduced two and half years ago has suffered setbacks, leaving…
Upstream regulators deploys initiative to aid bid round awardees
The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is planning a production based lending engagement to help some…
Nigeria’s natural gas sales rise highest on Russia-Ukraine war
Nigeria earned N2.8 trillion from exporting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) last year, the highest in six years, on the…
Markets
Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…
Market drops further by 1.04% as bearish run persists on NGX
The bearish run in Nigeria's equities market persisted on Thursday as the session ended lower by 1.04 percent or…
Market drops by 0.42% as investors sell United Capital, GSK, others
For the third time this week, equities trading on the Nigerian bourse closed in red zone as investors sold mostly…
Stocks move further south as investors take profit
Expectedly, Nigeria's equities market furthered its losing streak on Tuesday by 0.12 percent or N36billion as…
Interview
Conduct of 2023 presidential poll downgraded Nigeria’s rating globally…
Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election and former governor…
Victoria Ekhomu – MD/ Vice-President, Trans- World Security Systems…
Victoria Ekhomu is an ASIS Foundation Board of Trustee and past Chairman of the African Advisory council of ASIS…
Aisha Abubakar – Independent Non-Executive Director, Union Bank of…
Aisha Abubakar is an accomplished public sector administrator with over 30 years of professional working experience…
Women In Technology: Promoting gender equality in the digital age
In celebration of international women’s month and in line with the theme for 2023, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and…
Companies
Abbey Mortgage Bank marks 31 years of operations, eyes more innovation
Abbey Mortgage Bank is celebrating 31 years of operating in Nigeria, setting its sights on more innovation to…
Unilever Nigeria readjusts business model to accelerate growth, sustain…
Unilever Nigeria today announced changes in its business model that will accelerate growth and sustain…
Asankoko Group flags off Malaysian operations
Asia-Nigeria bilateral trade and investment development firm, Asankoko Group, has flagged off operations in…
NGX, CBN, SEC to promote financial literacy with Global Money Week
As Nigeria joins countries around the world to celebrate the annual Global Money Week, Nigerian Exchange Limited…
CLIMATE/ ENVIRONMENT
LBS executive programme members turn thrashed tyres to income source
In the last decade, Africa’s biggest economy has experienced a surge in population growth and urbanization, which…
The danger of choosing to ignore impact of climate change in Nigeria
Nigeria, like other nations to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other…
Osinbajo leads FG’s team to launch energy transition plan in August
The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, launch its Energy Transition Plan, tailored…
Nigeria commits to UN water treaty
Africa’s most populous country has taken a significant step towards ensuring the sustainable management of its…
Toon of the Day
Podcast
Life + Art
Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League Final
Afrobeats meets international football yet again as UEFA the European football governing body has announced Damini…
Adekunle Gold signs with Def Jam Records
Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, Nigerian Afropop singer popularly known as Adekunle Gold has officially signed with Def…
Nigerian fugitive, Jeff Joy, sets infamous model in women’s month
In a month that beams the spotlight on women for outstanding feats in digital innovation and technology, Jeff Joy’s…
Nigerian female artists take centre stage on music global scene
Nigerian female artists have emerged from obscurity to redefine the sound of African music, and collaborate with…
Africa
Why West Africa needs single currency, by GITFiC
West Africa needs a single currency to protect itself against global shocks; achieve deeper economic integration,…
Visa Foundation commits $1m to uplift women entrepreneurs in Africa
Visa foundation has announced a $1 million grant partnership with two African organizations highlighting the…
IWD2023: AfDB marks progress in gender equality with EDGE certification
The African Development Bank (AfDB) group announced that it has made an appreciable achievement in the area of…
Egypt offers to sell own 10% stake in Telecom Egypt – Sources
Egypt is offering to sell a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt, sources with knowledge of the offer…
World
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over…
U.S. regulators transfer assets of Silicon Valley Bank to ‘bridge bank’
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday transferred all deposits—both insured and uninsured—and…
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles — South Korea military
The South Korean military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east…
U.S. Banking Crisis: Regulators take possession of Signature Bank after SVB…
Signature Bank of New York is the latest bank in the United States to declare bankruptcy, with federal regulators…
Nigeria Decides
Nigeria Decides
How to stay safe during elections
As Nigeria gears up for the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections, citizens are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety during the electoral process. The recent spike in the number of violent attacks at campaign rallies and other places has heightened concerns among prospective voters. In a viral video on Twitter,…Read More...
Top Stories
Nigerians watch in disbelief as thugs supervise guber, HoA poll
Still smarting from the shock of what some citizens described as brazen robbery that defined the February 25…
Recent
COLUMNISTS
Today's E-paper
OPINION
In Other News
INEC moves polling on Lagos Island to Sunday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and house of assembly elections…
Big Story
Outdated laws rob artistes of music windfall
On February 5, 2023, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known by her stage name Tems, became the first Nigerian female…
NigeriaDecides2023
Politicians are buying votes with food items, money, others — EFCC
Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state legislative elections across the nation, the Economic and Financial…
Who wins Rivers’ guber diadem?
The hour is here and only one candidate will win the Rivers State governorship election, no matter the noise,…
Guber Polls: NYSC appeals for more security of corps members
Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed for…
A new Nigeria is again possible
On the 25th of February 2023, millions of Nigerians from all walks of life, across generations and backgrounds,…
Belarus nabs ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at airfield base – Belta
Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services…
Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…
TOON OF THE DAY
Naira scarcity grounds support for beggars
The persistent naira scarcity in Africa’s biggest economy is grounding support for beggars in the country as…
Coronavirus
NSSF to support more states to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination
The intervention by the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a private sector-led not-for-profit organisation is…
Lagos to open infectious disease institute as Covid-19 enters 6th wave
Covid-19 infection in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, is now in the 6th wave, and the state is set to open the…
Private Health Alliance, Sanofi team up to assess Covid-19 vaccine…
Concerned about the low uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria despite the availability of supply, the Private…
First made-in-Africa Covid-19 vaccine debuts in South Africa
The first made-in-Africa Covid-19 vaccine has debuted in South Africa. Biovac Institute, a…
VOTER CARDS REGISTRATION TRACKER
BD Weekender
Success in Business is a Game -A Review of Don Eugene Ogbebor’s Dice
Title: Dice: Playing to Win as An Entrepreneur Author: Don Eugene Ogbebor Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL Year…
Start-Up Journal
Nkechinyere Nweze: Deal maker, serial entrepreneur
Nkechinyere Nweze is the founder and chief executive officer of Margvallup Group, a conglomerate business in…
Videos
How Dr. Stephanie Oarhe is restoring families and impacting lives through…
Dr. Stephanie Chizoba Oarhe is a highly respected relationship management expert, counselor, and mentor who has…
Interview
Conduct of 2023 presidential poll downgraded Nigeria’s rating globally – Obi
Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election and former governor…
Technology
Binance, ScholarX partner to drive blockchain adoption across Nigerian markets
Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has…
Economy
Shell lifts force majeure on 250,000 bdp Bonny terminal
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), on Wednesday, said it has lifted the force…
Markets
Stock market drops by 1.58% in week ended March 17
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated by…
Premium
Nigerians watch in disbelief as thugs supervise guber, HoA poll
Still smarting from the shock of what some citizens described as brazen robbery that defined the February 25…
Africa
South Africa license first locally produced rapid antigen test kit for Covid
South Africa’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the first locally developed antigen test…
Podcast
Magazines
More Stories
Winners and losers in naira redesign policy
"The redesign of the Naira is expected to strengthen the economy, reduce the expenditure on cash management,…
Olubadan lauds INEC over peaceful poll, congratulates Makinde
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has described the re-election of governor Seyi Makinde…
Abbey Mortgage Bank marks 31 years of operations, eyes more innovation
Abbey Mortgage Bank is celebrating 31 years of operating in Nigeria, setting its sights on more innovation to…
Anambra: PDP, LP, retire Speaker, another ranking lawmaker
The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third term re-election bid to the…
Akwa Ibom guber poll: PDP likely to win, clinches 29 council areas, YPP gets 2
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is projected to win the governorship election in Akwa Ibom state as it has…