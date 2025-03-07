Introduction In the heart of every thriving nation lies a stable currency—a symbol of trust, resilience, and economic vitality, mirroring the strength of the nation’s economy. When a currency is unpredictable, the cost of living soars, business confidence wanes, and economic progress is hindered. However, when stability is sustained, it unlocks opportunities for inclusive growth, ensuring that prosperity reaches every segment of society. For Nigeria, the Naira is more than just a medium of exchange; it is the lifeblood of it