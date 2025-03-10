Nigeria has an ambitious target of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, a target President Bola Tinubu is unrelentingly pursuing. But pensions’ long-term savings and staying the course of the series of reforms embarked on in 2023 might just give the country a ticket to even surpass that aspiration. In this interview with BusinessDay’s Eniola Olatunji and Wasiu Alli, Dave Uduanu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions highlighted ways the econ