This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

The starting point is for organizations to recognize that an equitable workplace is not just a “nice to have” but a strategic advantage that maximizes human capital and positively impacts the bottom line. This understanding must translate into actively modifying workplace culture and eliminating practices that, sometimes unknowingly, sideline one gender while giving advantage the other. Creating real change requires deliberate efforts to dismantle hidden barriers, build leadership pipelines that promote equal access, and encourage progress based on measurable outcomes. Additionally, organizations must acknowledge the lived experiences of women by fostering safe spaces for open dialogue—free from microaggressions and backlash—where concerns can be addressed meaningfully.

Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

I have been fortunate not to experience overt gender biases in my career. I’ve worked with superiors and colleagues of both genders who prioritize excellence and merit. However, I am fully aware that biases do exist, and I believe that a commitment to outstanding work, strong ethics, and strategic relationship-building is essential for overcoming them. The world is not always fair, and waiting for fairness can lead to disappointment. My approach has been to remain clear on my value, consistently improve my ability to deliver real results, and ensure that my work speaks for itself.

Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your own journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

Balance is not a fixed state—it’s an ongoing process that requires making the right choices at the right time. I have learned that staying organized and proactive allows me to accomplish more. I often ask myself, “Is there something I can do today that will give me more flexibility tomorrow?” I also prioritize how I spend my time, ensuring that delegation and flexibility are part of my approach. Saying “no” when necessary and recognizing that rest is a critical activity have been game-changers. One principle I live by is progress over perfection—focusing on consistent growth rather than chasing an unrealistic ideal.

Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

Financial independence is fundamental to women’s empowerment. We need policies that actively support female entrepreneurship, improve access to capital, and equip women with the tools to build and sustain wealth. Beyond policy changes, we must challenge societal stereotypes that limit women’s career choices and encourage girls to explore fields traditionally dominated by men. Ultimately, the goal is to create a level playing field where women have equal opportunities to thrive economically.

Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

Growing up, my mother was a powerful role model. She taught me the importance of investing in what truly matters. She focused on the little things—often overlooked—that make a significant difference in one’s identity and productivity. Her influence shaped my outlook on life and instilled in me the determination to give my best to achieve the best possible outcomes.

The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

It starts with recognizing that the challenges women face are real—not just sentiment or exaggeration. True male allies must challenge traditional thinking about women’s roles in society and the workplace. Changing deeply ingrained beliefs is not easy, but it is necessary for building a more equitable future. This shift goes beyond “helping” women; it requires actively fixing broken systems that limit talent and potential. In the end, true equity benefits everyone, not just women.

When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

I hope my legacy will be that I proved greatness is possible—without sacrificing one’s humanity. That it’s possible to build something phenomenal without breaking your spirit or that of others.

My advice to the next generation? Value your voice. Master your craft. Build fearlessly. Honor people, regardless of their status.

Oh, and one more thing—don’t be afraid to stand tall, both literally and figuratively! After all, I’m almost 6 feet tall, and I own it!

