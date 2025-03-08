International Women’s Day 2025 highlights stories of ambition, rebellion, and resilience. These films explore different journeys, struggles, and victories that shape women’s lives.

Here are five films on women who made a difference

1. Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

A group of five women runs a lunchbox service by day and operates a secret cartel by night. The series follows their daily hustle, friendships, and the challenges they face in managing both lives. The story sheds light on their resilience and the risks they take to protect what they have built.

2. Self-Made (Netflix)

Madam C.J. Walker’s journey from a struggling washerwoman to America’s first self-made female millionaire is at the heart of this drama. Starring Octavia Spencer, the film portrays her challenges in a male-dominated business world and her drive to create opportunities for Black women in the beauty industry.

3. Becoming (Netflix)

This documentary provides an inside look at Michelle Obama’s journey, covering her experiences in public life and personal moments of reflection. The film follows her book tour and features conversations on leadership, community, and identity.

4. Women Wonder (SonyLIV)

Six women attend a pregnancy workshop, leading to unexpected conversations on motherhood, friendships, and personal struggles. This Malayalam film explores different perspectives on womanhood and the emotions that come with life-changing decisions.

5. Young Woman and the Sea (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film tells the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel. It follows her training, challenges, and determination to achieve what was once considered impossible. The film captures the risks involved and the perseverance required to break barriers.

