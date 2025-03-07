Every year, International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the strides women have made in leadership, business, and society. Yet, it is also a call to confront the barriers that still exist. The theme for International Women’s Day 2025, “Accelerate Action,” is not just a slogan; it is a mandate for urgency.

In boardrooms and businesses, progress for women has been steady but slow. Despite the well-documented benefits of diverse leadership, women still occupy less than 10 percent of Fortune 500 CEO roles, gender pay gaps persist, and leadership pipelines remain constrained by systemic challenges. The question is no longer why gender parity in leadership matters; it is how we can accelerate the process.

If we are to see meaningful change in our lifetime, we must move beyond conversation and into bold, transformative action.

Women have been shattering ceilings across industries. In politics, business, and entrepreneurship, more women than ever are assuming leadership roles. The influence of women leaders is evident in crisis management, innovation, and organisational resilience. Research consistently shows that companies with women in leadership roles are more profitable, adaptable, and ethical in decision-making.

Yet, despite these achievements, systemic obstacles remain. Women are promoted at lower rates than men, face biases in hiring and evaluation, and are often held to different standards. Leadership is still largely shaped by outdated structures that do not accommodate the realities of modern professional women, from work-life integration challenges to the invisible labour of mentorship and networking.

The gaps are clear, but the need for acceleration is even clearer.

“Accelerate Action” means moving beyond gradual progress to intentional, measurable change. Organisations cannot afford to wait for time to “naturally” correct gender imbalances. The evidence is overwhelming that companies with more women in leadership roles perform better financially and foster healthier workplace cultures.

According to a McKinsey & Company report, businesses with gender-diverse leadership teams are 25 percent more likely to outperform their competitors. This is not just about fairness; it is a business imperative.

If organisations fail to take deliberate action, they risk falling behind. Companies that fail to promote inclusivity will struggle to attract and retain top talent, innovate effectively, and remain competitive in a fast-changing global economy.

The urgency is real. The solutions, however, require more than lip service and symbolic gestures.

How can leaders accelerate action?

Rethink leadership models.

Traditional leadership models often favour confidence over competence and authority over collaboration, traits that have historically benefitted men in leadership pipelines. Yet, modern leadership demands adaptability, empathy, and resilience, qualities that women consistently bring to the table. Organisations must redefine success to recognise diverse leadership styles. It is time to reward outcomes, not optics.

Champion women’s leadership in organisations.

If businesses are serious about accelerating gender equity, they must go beyond diversity quotas and focus on sponsorship, mentorship, and promotion. Senior leaders, both men and women, must actively advocate for and mentor emerging female leaders, not just acknowledging talent but opening doors for women to take on high-visibility roles.

Companies must restructure leadership pipelines to remove invisible barriers, ensuring that women have the same access to stretch assignments, promotions, and leadership development programmes as their male counterparts. Additionally, men in leadership must play a more active role in advocating for gender equity, not as a compliance measure but as a commitment to excellence and fairness.

Break structural barriers.

The biggest accelerator of change is structural reform, and organisations must take bold steps to dismantle outdated systems that hinder women’s progress. Flexible work policies are essential, as the outdated notion of “office-first” leadership disproportionately affects women who still bear the brunt of caregiving responsibilities.

Remote work, hybrid models, and performance-based evaluations over FaceTime culture are critical for creating an equitable workplace. Pay equity is another crucial factor. Closing the gender pay gap is not just ethical, but it also boosts employee morale and strengthens company loyalty.

Additionally, organisations must challenge bias in leadership selection, as women are often over-mentored and under-sponsored, receiving advice but fewer opportunities for advancement. Companies must proactively place women in decision-making roles and eliminate biased evaluation criteria to foster true gender equity.

Lead by example.

True transformation requires visible, action-oriented leadership, compelling companies to move beyond mere commitments to measurable change. Showcasing and supporting women in leadership by highlighting their presence in C-suite roles, boardrooms, and decision-making positions creates a powerful ripple effect, inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

Additionally, setting accountability metrics is essential; organisations must establish clear, public goals for increasing women in leadership roles and track progress transparently to ensure sustained and meaningful change.

Women must take the lead in driving change.

While organisations must create the right environment, women must also take agency in shaping their leadership journeys. Embracing visibility is crucial, and women must own their success stories, advocate for themselves, and pursue leadership opportunities with confidence. Building strong networks accelerates change, as women who actively mentor, support, and elevate one another create pathways for collective success.

Additionally, challenging the status quo by speaking up, demanding accountability, and pushing for policy reforms ensures that progress toward fairness and equity remains a priority.

The call to “Accelerate Action” is not just for women; it is for leaders, organisations, and societies that recognise the undeniable value of gender diversity in leadership.

The time for gradual change is over. The time for bold action is now.

So, I challenge you: What will you do today to accelerate the future of women in leadership? Will you mentor, sponsor, challenge biases, restructure policies, or step into leadership with confidence?

Whatever action you choose, make it count. Because the future of leadership is not just about inclusion, it is about transformation.

About the author

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and columnist. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected]

