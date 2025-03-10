1. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

At Meristem Trustees, we’ve found that the real transformation comes when inclusion is embedded into the culture, not just in policies. One bold action organisations can take is to ensure women have deliberate access to mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, especially at senior levels. Representation at the top matters, but organizations also need to create safe spaces for honest conversations around gender bias and equitable growth.

2. Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

I learned that excellence and consistency are the loudest voices in any room. I also found power in building strong alliances — both with other women and with supportive male colleagues who understood the value of diverse leadership. To women striving to break barriers, I’d say: “never let anyone define your capabilities by your gender. Let your work, your voice, and your presence redefine the standard.”

3. Have you ever had to redefine what work-life balance means to you? What lessons from your journey can help other women manage career and personal pressures?

Absolutely. There was a time I believed balance meant dividing my time equally between work and personal life, but I’ve since learned that balance is more about being fully present in whichever space you occupy at the time. It’s about knowing what to prioritize in the moment — and sometimes that’s work, sometimes it’s family, and sometimes it’s yourself. My biggest lesson has been learning to ask for help — whether at work or at home — and not feeling guilty for choosing rest when it’s needed. Balance is personal, and every woman must find what works for her.

4. What key policies or societal shifts do you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

We must democratize access to financial literacy and investment opportunities for women across all socio-economic levels. Many women, particularly in Africa, are actively running businesses but lack access to formal financial advisory services that could help them scale. Policies that incentivize female entrepreneurship, such as gender-focused funding schemes and tax incentives for women-owned businesses, are critical. Additionally, paid family leave, flexible work structures, and affordable childcare are not just workplace policies — they are enablers of women’s economic participation and should be prioritized across society.

5. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style?

I was fortunate to have both female role models within my family and women leaders in the finance industry who demonstrated that ambition and grace can coexist. Watching women who led with integrity, empathy, and boldness showed me that leadership is not about fitting into a mould — it’s about authenticity and creating pathways for others to succeed. Their influence has shaped my collaborative leadership style — I believe in nurturing talent, sharing knowledge, and leading by example so that the next generation sees leadership as accessible and achievable.

6. What meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change for gender equality?

The role of allies cannot be overemphasised, especially as one progresses in their career. Men in leadership must actively advocate for gender-balanced succession pipelines, challenge biases when they see them, and speak up for qualified women when opportunities arise.

7. When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? What one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders?

I hope my legacy will be that I helped open doors — not just for women, but for anyone who felt unseen, unheard, or underestimated. I want to be remembered as a leader who championed competence over bias, collaboration over competition, and true inclusion over pretence. My advice to the next generation is simple: Own your brilliance, lift as you climb, and never apologize for taking up space. You are not just shaping your own career; you’re shaping the culture for those coming after you.

