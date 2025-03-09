Yellow Company is a creative marketing agency which has been operating in Nigeria for some years now, providing services to corporate brands, offering marketing solutions from strategy to digital marketing, social media and public relations. Kafilat Oladimeji Awotayo, founder/creative director of the company, in this interview spoke on the firm’s plans to act as a bridge for international luxury brands entering Nigeria, connecting them with local retailers and partners. She also talked about how the company’s investment in the incubation programme would help boost capacity that supports organisations and sustain businesses in Nigeria, among other related issues. PIUS DUKOR brings the excerpts:

Nigeria is blessed with a lot of public relations agencies. What are some essential attributes that your organisation possesses that differentiates it from the lot?

Yellow Company is a creative marketing agency that currently operates under two divisions, Yellow Company and Yellow Creative Agency. We have the Yellow Company, which services corporate brands, offering marketing solutions from strategy to digital marketing, social media and Public relations.

The company started as a Public relations agency, and being a very creative person who enjoys marketing, I decided that rather than streamline or niche down too early, I would build a company that offers 360-degree marketing services.

Yellow Company services corporations and individuals. Then, there is Yellow Creative Agency, which is where the initial idea originated. This arm focuses on the creative economy, servicing artists, filmmakers, photographers, and other creative professionals.

My dream for Yellow is to emulate William Morris Endeavor. We represent creative talents through talent management and marketing and Public relations, which is a cross-functional service that we provide.

In terms of problem-solving, we have a fresh and distinct perspective. Having worked across various industries, I started my career as an intern at Pulse, where I gained a deep understanding of the digital space. That was when digital marketing began to take off. While in university, especially during holiday breaks, I worked at MITV, participating in Voxbox on the road and radio. I also experienced the traditional marketing era. This diverse experience in marketing, communications, and media has influenced my worldview and strategic approach.

As a brand, Yellow has a distinct eye and helps our clients stand out, regardless of the campaign or message they are pushing.

We are a data-driven organisation. We noticed that data in the public relations space is often overlooked, but we are deeply invested in it. Understanding data informs our strategies and complements our emotional intelligence.

We are creative, data-driven and people-focused. I conceived the idea for Yellow in 2018 and have been building it gradually with honesty as a core value.

While public relations can present things in a favourable light, I believe in creating the reality before telling the story. Honesty is at the forefront of what we do at Yellow.

Before setting up Yellow Company, you worked with a number of companies. How has the experience shaped your strategies in running the company?

My experiences across various companies and agencies have deeply shaped me, influencing my strategies, company culture and people management.

My first role was an internship at Anaco, a respected 360-degree marketing agency. I managed accounts for Accela, Devon Kings, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), oil and gas.

I was exposed to many industries at a young age, working with established companies. I learned about structure, building teams, and the importance of self-development and honesty.

Ijeoma Balogun, a former colleague, taught me the importance of being authentic in this industry. These experiences have shaped various aspects of my life and business.

How is the operation of your company structured to attract and sustain patronage?

Although we are still a growing agency, we have four permanent staff members. I serve as the head of strategy, overseeing campaigns and pitching to new businesses. I have junior account managers who support these functions. As we grew, I hired a Chief Operating Officer (COO), who is a seasoned marketing professional. We also have a senior account manager and two junior managers.

I am launching an incubation programme called Creatives in Common, which helps newcomers understand corporate structures and company culture. Through this programme, I will recruit interns to build the next cycle of account managers. This ensures we have the talents to support our clients and sustain the business.

Kindly share some key lessons from your experience working in the marketing and public relations industry?

Some companies prioritise speed and low-hanging fruit, leading to superficial work and a lack of deep connection with their audience. I focus on going deep before going wide. We prioritise long-term results over quick wins.

It is easy to get flashy numbers in the first month of a campaign, but sustainability is vital. In terms of my campaigns, I look beyond the launch phase to maintain engagement without relying solely on the budget. I also work out strategies that allow clients and organisations to engage.

Building communities through brand storytelling is essential. Finding a story that resonates with people allows for wider reach.

Lastly, consistent results are crucial. Seeing is believing. We strive for consistent performance, not just temporary spikes.

What are some of the challenges you have faced in the cause of operating Yellow Company?

We still face challenges. Many clients bring in public relations at the end of their campaigns. As a marketing agency, we believe public relations should be involved from the beginning. Clients need to understand that public relations should be part of the initial strategy, working alongside management and marketing teams.

Some clients view public relations as an add-on and easily disposable, underestimating its value. Some think it is just all about writing press releases. They don’t understand that it is a long-term investment that requires nurturing. Convincing clients and meeting their expectations promptly are significant challenges.

As we mark International Women’s Day, what challenges hinder women from reaching new heights in business and careers? What can be done to encourage women?

One of the major hindrances that I have noticed that hinders women from achieving their goals in careers and business is that more often than not, women are underestimated. It is a major challenge.

Society often confines women to certain roles. Unfortunately, many women internalise these limitations. Society plays a significant role in the representation of women. Women who are doing great things are often overshadowed.

The solution is for women to advocate for themselves. This is a fight that women have to fight themselves. Collaboration is crucial. A lot of collaboration is what I think can help women get out of these perceptions. As we mark this special month for women internationally, the best approach to removing all the obstacles are for them to come together to create a greater impact than individuals working alone.

What plans and strategies can Nigerians look forward to from Yellow this year?

For our corporate division, we are focusing on the fragrance and luxury markets. We see a rise in luxury consumption in Nigeria, which is listed as a country to watch in this sector.

We aim to be a bridge for international luxury brands entering Nigeria, connecting them with local retailers and partners. We have already done this for brands like Clive Christian. We are looking to tap into that space and help break international brands into Nigeria.

For our creative division, we are taking talent representation more seriously. We have exciting new signings that we will announce this year, expanding our representation across sports and lifestyle.

How do you view competition, and what are your unique selling points?

I view competitors as opportunities to learn. There is enough space for everyone to thrive. I am also a strong believer in collaboration. I collaborate with other agencies and look forward to more partnerships. We can achieve more together.

