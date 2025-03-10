Last week, I wrote that one column would not do justice to the significant issues General Ibrahim Babangida covers in his memoir, A Journey in Service. So, my focus was only on the events that led to the Civil War. This week, I want to tackle another subject: The Babangida regime’s annulment of the presidential election of June 12, 1993. After the Civil War, the June 12 annulment is the next most epochal and seismic event in the history of Nigeria since independence. Thus, once General Babangida decided to write his memoir, it was inevitable