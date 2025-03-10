Tomi Adeyemi, an American author has announced that Nigerian actor Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and singer Ayra Starr have been cast in the upcoming movie adaptation of her bestselling novel ‘Children of Blood and Bone’.

The announcement came directly from Adeyemi on Friday, March 7, 2025, via posts on her social media handles sending waves of excitement through the literary and entertainment communities.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of ‘The Woman King’ is slated for a tentative release in early 2027 and is already shaping up to be a major cinematic event.

According to reports from multiple news outlets, the star cast includes Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, and Viola Davis as Mama Agba. Additional cast members such as Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor further elevate the project’s star power.

According to sources, the production team also conducted an open casting call in Nigeria to fill supporting roles, reflecting Adeyemi’s commitment to authenticity and representation of Nigerian talent.

RMD is a Nollywood legend with a career spanning decades. He is celebrated for his roles in films like ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ and most recently ‘The Black Book’ and his involvement in the movie is expected to bring cultural depth to the adaptation. Ayra Starr, a star in the Afrobeats scene, is making her acting debut with this film. While specific details about their characters remain under wraps, Adeyemi’s endorsement suggests they will play pivotal roles in the story.

Background on the book’s success

‘Children of Blood and Bone’, published in 2018 by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, is the first installment of Adeyemi’s ‘Legacy of Orïsha’ trilogy. The novel, rooted in West African mythology and culture, follows Zélie Adebola, a young maji who seeks to restore magic to her people in the fictional land of Orïsha.

The book’s intricate world-building and exploration of themes like racism, oppression, and identity have earned it widespread acclaim.

The novel debuted at #1 on the New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Best Sellers list and maintained a strong presence, with the trilogy collectively spending 175 weeks on the list. It has sold nearly three million copies worldwide.

The book has also garnered numerous accolades, including the 2018 Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy, the 2019 Waterstones Book Prize, and the 2019 Hugo Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book.

The success of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ has inspired a devoted fanbase and sparked discussions about diversity in young adult literature, cementing Adeyemi’s status as a trailblazing author. The subsequent books in the trilogy are ‘Children of Virtue and Vengeance’ (2019) and ‘Children of Anguish and Anarchy’ (2024).

