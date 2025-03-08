Right now, a woman is staring at a job description. She meets 8 out of 10 requirements, but instead of applying, she closes the tab. “Maybe next time,” she thinks. Meanwhile, a man who meets only 5 is already submitting his application.

Does this sound familiar?

Too many of us hold ourselves back, waiting for that elusive day when we will feel fully ready. We over-prepare, overthink, and over-perfect an idea until the moments slip by, and then we start to rationalise why the opportunity wouldn’t have been right for us anyway. But readiness is a myth. Progress happens when you move, not when you wait.

This International Women’s Month, as we’re called to Accelerate Action, be honest with yourself: what’s really holding you back? Perfectionism? Fear of failure? It’s time to break free and move forward.

1. Done Is Better Than Perfect

Perfectionism is a silent dream killer. It disguises itself as a strength, but it’s often just fear in self-righteous packaging. We worry about making mistakes, being judged, or failing publicly. So, we tweak endlessly, convincing ourselves that one more little correction will make things flawless.

One of my favourite lessons came from a friend who started a business with a simple Instagram page. No fancy website, nothing. She didn’t wait for the “perfect” launch or thousands of Instagram followers, she just started. Today, that business is doing so well. She always says, “If I had waited until I had it all figured out, I’d still be planning instead of earning.”

Progress beats perfection every single time.

Your first attempt won’t be perfect. Your first draft, your first pitch, your first product will have flaws. That’s why it’s called the first, not the final. But you can fix something that exists. You can’t perfect something that never begins.

2. Confidence Comes from Doing

We often believe that we need confidence to take action whereas it’s the action that builds our confidence. You don’t become confident by thinking about doing something, you become confident by feeling the fear and doing it anyway.

Two weeks after passing my driving test, I was involved in a serious car accident due to a rookie mistake. Thankfully, I wasn’t hurt, but my new car was a write-off, and I had to cover the cost of someone’s fence (don’t ask). I immediately stopped driving, and only resumed a few years later when trains and Ubers no longer fit my schedule. I was terrified for months.

Every time someone honked or made a quick move on the road, my heart would race, and I would grip the steering wheel like my life depended on it. But I knew I couldn’t let that fear control me. The only way to get better was to face it head-on. So, I drove a little more each time, took longer journeys, braved highways. Today, if you see me whizzing past you on the high street, just mind your business!

Confidence is a muscle; it grows with use. So, apply for that role. Speak up in that meeting. Start that business. You’ll feel shaky at first, but each step builds your confidence – trust me, I know.

3. Embrace the 70% Rule

I know we quoted Sheryl Sandberg earlier as saying, “Done is better than perfect,” but there’s a bit more to this. I’d say if you’re 70 percent ready, go for it.

Men apply for jobs when they meet only 60 percent of the criteria. Meanwhile, women hold back, waiting to hit 100 percent.

Why? Because somewhere along the line, we were taught that ‘good enough’ isn’t good enough for us.

We have to unlearn that. If you know enough to get started and can learn the rest on the job, you’re ready. Progress happens along the way.

4. Perfectionism Is a Privilege You Can’t Afford

Once again, perfectionism is a luxury many of us simply cannot afford. While you’re fine-tuning, someone else is shipping.

While you’re overthinking, someone else is getting selected.

I was once triple-checking a project when my male colleague glanced at it, said, “Looks good,” and hit send. I almost had a heart attack. But guess what? Nothing fell apart. The world kept turning.

And here’s what I learned: most of the time, good enough is good enough. Nobody is inspecting your work under a microscope the same way you are. And if mistakes happen, then you fix them and move on.

5. Reframe Failure as Feedback

The fear of failing is one of the biggest reasons we hesitate to act. But let’s think about this for a minute: failure isn’t a dead end; it’s data. It tells you what works, what doesn’t, and what to adjust.

So, make like Nike and just do it. If you launch something and it flops? You refine. If you don’t get the job? You tweak your approach and try again. Because there is no such thing as failure. You either win or learn.

6. Take the First Step, Then Adjust as You Go

I once read a quote that said, “Start before you’re ready. Speak before you’re confident. Create before you know how.” This quote has stuck with me because it’s the exact opposite of how we’re often taught to operate.

Women, especially African women, are raised to strive for perfection in everything. You have hoops you are expected to jump through to be the ideal wife, the devoted mother, the flawless professional, always composed, always prepared. Heaven forbid that you make a mistake! Every step must be calculated, and failure is a disgrace to the Sisterhood. But this mindset keeps us stuck, making do with a few achievements and thanking our lucky stars that at least we didn’t get things wrong.

So what if we did the opposite? What if we just took the first step, even if it was messy, even if we stumbled, even if we had to learn on the job?

Progress isn’t about knowing all the answers from day one. It’s about trusting yourself to figure things out along the way.

Final Thoughts: Say Yes, Then Figure It Out

In conclusion, may I urge you this month and for the rest of 2025: Say yes first. Then figure it out.

Apply for the job even if you don’t meet all the criteria. Start the business before you have everything mapped out. Pitch the idea even if your voice shakes.

You are more capable than you think. And the only way to prove it, to yourself and to the world, is to take action.

This International Women’s Day, stop waiting. Stop with the analysis-paralysis. Take up space, step forward, and trust that you’ll figure it out along the way because you always do.

You know that thing you’ve been waiting to feel ‘ready’ for? Go do it.

Rachel Onamusi is the CEO of VN Sync, a full-service media marketing agency specializing in digital media strategy, has a proven track record of empowering brands through innovative campaigns and strategic partnerships. Based in the UK, Ms. Onamusi is a sought-after speaker, writer, and frequent media contributor.

