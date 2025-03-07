The Vatican Ambassador to Nigeria, the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, reminded us that Ash Wednesday, being the beginning of the Lenten season, was a time to cut off anything we are doing that will not further humanity. It was a sombre congregation that went forward to take ash on our foreheads as a symbol of the day and to remind us that from ash we come and to ash, we return. The admonitions from His Excellency reminded us that the forty-day Lenten journey is imbued with almsgiving, prayers, and fasting. A combination that cleans you out and certainly makes you a better person at the end of the forty-day journey. It’s the same for our Muslim brothers and sisters. Ramadan, which started a couple of days before the start of Lent, holds the same virtues of introspection, prayers, fasting, and almsgiving to give the Muslim umma an opportunity to become better and more fervent. It is in the middle of this atmosphere that a man is jailed for fraud in Benin, and another beats his wife to death for not serving him his meal on time on the first day of Ramadan while kidnappers are still abound from both faiths terrorising citizens and members of their communities. In all of this, there are people still dying at the hands of kidnappers, while some of these criminals sit in the front of churches and mosques propagating their religious prowess.

The story is told of a man who had been kidnapped last year and, together with his co-travellers, was struggling to raise the ransom money. The guy who kept watch told them to do so quickly, or they would be sorry if the kidnap kingpin, their boss, showed up. He told the very scared victims that his boss is very erratic and could just choose any one of them to waste if the ransom money did not come. They were all so afraid and tried to raise the money from their families before the weekend when the kingpin would usually show up. This kingpin, who was being expected on a Sunday, failed to show up. Their minder told them the kingpin could not come because he had a family Thanksgiving in church. Yup! These horrible persons are members of our societies and live among us. This season is a time to turn a new leaf, make peace with family and friends, help the less privileged, and pray for the nation. It’s a time to break bread, assist the less privileged, and practice abstinence.

Read also: Lent, Ramadan and the call to politicians

Lent is a time to reflect on one’s character, whether it’s in relationships, parenting, or friendships. It’s a time to confront negative influences and demons that may lead to sinister behavior, antisocial behaviour, or character questioning. It’s a time to clean up and improve one’s character.

With prayers, fasting, and almsgiving, you can acquire the discipline required for the rest of the year. You can be polished, repaired, and rejigged after the Lenten season. Gather yourself and get to work on yourself. It is possible. Tell yourself there is hope for changing for the better. We must always reinvent ourselves for the better. Lent can give us that opportunity. So does Ramadan.

Pope Francis’ Lenten message entitled “Let us Journey Together in Hope” is about reawakening the redemptive power of hope while carrying out our Lenten duties and praying and fasting for an improved world.

Let us do the right thing as we journey through this Lenten season to the season of hope at Easter. May our sacrifices and prayers be answered through Ramadan and Lent. Amen.

Eugenia Abu Social Issues

Share