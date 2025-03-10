Gasperini: Ademola Lookman can be Atalanta captain

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has hailed Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman following his outstanding performance in La Dea’s 4-0 thrashing of Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Lookman capped Atalanta’s dominant display with his 13th goal of the season, capitalizing on a sloppy pass from Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic before rifling a powerful strike past the goalkeeper in the 77th minute.

Atalanta keep title hopes alive

Atalanta currently sit third in the Serie A standings, just three points behind leaders Inter Milan and one point adrift of second-placed Napoli, keeping their title hopes alive.

Lookman and Gasperini mend differences

Lookman’s impressive display drew glowing praise from Gasperini, who hinted that the Super Eagles star could soon wear the captain’s armband.

The duo were seen embracing after the win, signaling a resolution following their previous disagreement over a missed penalty in a UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge. Lookman had also snubbed Gasperini after being substituted in a Serie A game against Empoli, but the two now appear to have mended their differences.

“When a group spends 300 days together in a year, people can have different views,” Gasperini said in his post-match press conference.

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he improved his perception of the team. He used to have a more individual approach. He wasn’t a bad guy, but he mostly focused on himself. He made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great. I am convinced he can be captain before the end of the season.”

Lookman hits career milestone

Lookman, the reigning CAF African Player of the Year, has reached a significant milestone of 50 goals and 21 assists in 109 matches for Atalanta.

This season, the 27-year-old has been in red-hot form, netting 13 goals and providing five assists in just 20 Serie A starts.

Key player in Atalanta’s title ambitions

His goal against Juventus was his first-ever goal against the Turin giants in Serie A, further cementing his importance in Atalanta’s title push.

With 10 matches still to play, Lookman has already surpassed his goal tally from the 2023/24 campaign.

Super Eagles selection dilemma for Eric Chelle

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces a welcome selection headache as he finalizes his squad for Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda later this month.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

