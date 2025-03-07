Nigeria’s economic landscape has been fraught with challenges over the past decade. In 2013, the inflation rate stood at 8.50 percent, but by December 2024, it had surged to 34.8 percent before slightly easing to 24.4 percent in January 2025—a reduction more due to a statistical recalibration than an actual improvement in economic conditions. This inflationary pressure, coupled with the volatility of the Naira, has made it increasingly difficult for businesses to maintain stable pricing. The cost of goods and services has risen across the board