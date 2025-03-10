President Bola Tinubu welcomed governors, ministers, and security chiefs to a special evening meal at the State House in Abuja on Monday. This Iftar dinner—a traditional meal to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan—was the President’s first such gathering this year.

In an interesting twist, both Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike attended the same event. The two have been locked in a fierce political battle recently.

In the power tussle between Wike and Fubara in Rivers, the Supreme Court recently ruled in favour of the faction led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, who is aligned with Wike. The judgment reinstated 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, challenging Fubara’s earlier attempts to assert control over the state assembly.

After this court decision, Governor Fubara reached out to the lawmakers who support Wike, inviting them to meet about following the court’s orders.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila joined the President at the dinner, along with cabinet members. Many governors came from across Nigeria, including those from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, and fifteen other states.

The heads of several government organizations also attended, including leaders from the National Hajj Commission, Correctional Service, Fire Service, and Customs Service. Top officials from Nigeria’s petroleum industry were present too.

