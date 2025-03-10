Kaduna State chapter of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), says the defection of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is not a concern to the party.

Responding to the El-Rufai decampment, Yahaya Baba-Pate, secretary of the Kaduna chapter of the APC, said the party remained unmoved by the decampment of El-Rufai, noting that the party is focused on delivering the state to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

Baba-Pate, speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength in the state, especially, what it described as the influx of high-profile politicians joining the party daily in the state.

“We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party on a daily basis. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state”, he said.

Baba-Pate noted that the party is undisturbed and not having sleepless over El-Rufai’s moves, adding that the party is growing more than before.

