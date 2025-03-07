From a humble begining as a front desk agent, housekeeper, experience at the engineering and other departments, Cuthberga Onuoha is now director, Rooms Division at Lagos Continental Hotel; a leadership position previously held by men.

For three years and running on the role, she has brought many innovations, especially seamless transition of the hotel’s high-profile guests from the luxurious experience of Intercontinental brand to an equally same experience or more with the Continental Hotel brand.

In this interview, the Ghanaian-born hospitality expert, who is married to a Nigerian, speaks to Obinna Emelike on why the hospitality industry is a goldmine for women, why they should change their mindset on roles “meant for men” alone, how to prepare ahead for positions in the industry, gender equity in her workplace, among others in line with the ideals of the International Women’s Day this year.

For those who don’t know you, who really is Cuthberga Onuoha?

I am Cuthberga Onuoha. I am a Ghanaian married to a Nigerian. I have been living in Lagos for 16 years and have worked for 14 years in the hospitality industry.

I studied Hospitality Management and that is what I have been doing since my graduation from school.

What inspired you in the hospitality industry?

That is the question I get a lot. I am passionate about meeting people. Growing up, I love to accommodate people, welcome and make them feel happy.

When I heard of hospitality, that was a spark for me, as this is what really makes me happy and if there is a course for me to study and become a professional in what I love doing, I was ready for it.

I love meeting people and embracing new ideas. So, I always feel working in a hotel will give me the avenue to meet different people, listen to them, and understand different cultures because I need to have that knowledge to be able to relate to people.

So, I want to understand your background and how to treat you as a guest to feel home away from home.

That has always been my drive.

How were you able to surmount challenges in the 14 years you have been in the industry?

I am sure nobody will ever tell you that there are no challenges in any industry.

Hospitality comes with its own challenges. As a woman, especially, it comes with more challenges because you have to work ten times more to prove your worth.

But overall, I always see challenges as stepping stones. I focus on the positive and when I see a challenge, I take it as a test to know how strong I am. That has always helped me to navigate my way through challenges.

I also depend on people that are more knowledgeable in the industry. I have a lot of mentors and when I am working, I like to identify someone I can learn from.

So, I am always open to be mentored, to learn and that has helped me to climb the challenges easily.

All through my career I see challenges as somethings someone has faced before and succeeded and I should learn from the person’s experience, face my challenges and succeed too. That mindset has always worked for me.

How long have you been the director of Rooms Division and any innovation?

For three years now. I have two projects that I am proud of. When we took over the hotel as Lagos Continental Hotel, it was initially brand Intercontinental Hotel, the guests were expecting much from us, especially that continued five-star experience. So, I took it upon myself, insisting that I don’t want a break in service delivery. I want the guests to come in and say we have not seen any change between Lagos Continental and Intercontinental Hotel. That has been one thing that I strive for. Doing that, I went through brand standards of international properties to see what they do, and to implement that in my unit and to expand it.

I started with the room setup. I made it more visible to the guests and with a five-star feeling.

I started that and I got support from my team members, especially the Executive House keeper, who has experience with a five-star hotel. It was a success.

The second one was the hosting of a top VIP in Nigeria. My group general manager handed over the responsibility of making sure that the guest will always remember our hotel after leaving.

It was the most challenging period for me because I had to work with every department and even with the external guests that was trying to bring the top VIP to Lagos. That included the Lagos State government, top diplomats and I had a lot of meetings.

But one thing that helped me to navigate successfully was the breaking down of the tasks to my team members and the external guests to follow up.

It was one of the best visits for Lagos Continental Hotel.

Do you get support from colleagues to function well in your role as the executive director of Rooms Division?

The support I get from my managers and superiors is the strength that gives me wings to fly.

That is one thing I have been fortunate to achieve from people that I worked with. All through my career, my managers will always see the passion in me and want to support me to grow. When I get that support, it is easier to pass it on to my subordinates to enable them do their job.

So, as a women climbing up to the position of Director of Rooms Division, I will give kudos to myself for working very hard. But I have been working with people who are genuinely passionate in driving the industry. Also, there is no role that is meant for a particular person or men alone.

What are you doing to foster inclusivity in your department?

The first is open communication. I cannot say that enough because I always believe that if you involve your team, you will get the best result.

I believe that people or team members want to see what you want to do in order to be able to support you. There is nobody that does not have an idea and no matter how stupid the idea may sound, there will be something to learn from it.

So, my approach to inclusivity is to give people chance to understand what my vision is and how to support me in realising it.

The above is especially for the ladies because I am a lady and I have gone through every step of the training. I started as a front desk agent, I have worked as a house keeper, I have worked in the engineering, other departments and now room division.

But I was not employed as a rooms director, I learnt and grew on the job.

I have climbed from one step to the other and my experience is what I share with everyone, especially the ladies. I tell them that one can start small at the beginning, but there is always room to grow in the hospitality industry.

To grow, I tell the ladies that come to me that you have to be involved and you have to learn all the way because there is no shortcut.

I also advise them to get mentors because that has helped me. There is always someone who is ready to groom you on a role.

What should be done to get more women into leadership positions in hotels?

First, every woman that is in the hospitality industry should know that there no roles that are meant for men only.

They have to start changing that mindset now in order to grow in the industry.

When they called for the Rooms Division manager, I didn’t expect a woman to take on the role because it has always been occupied by men.

But I prepared myself because this is what I wanted. When I was called to be interviewed, I am sure men where called too. But I stood out because I prepared myself, I had something to present.

So, our women should prepare themselves for vacancies in their workplace, especially the hospitality industry.

That will now put it in the minds of the recruiters or managers that women can do this. For women that are in those positions, they have to prove that they are worth being on those roles and that gives trust to the recruiters, who have seen women perform on their roles, to give other women opportunities as well.

You should not feel that as a woman, the role has to be handed over to me, you have to work for it, even more than the men because you have to overtake the population on ground and that is the men. They are already settled in, you have to create space for yourself, so, you have to work more.

It is not easy because women have other responsibilities, but the interest and zeal will drive you through.

Do you see more women in big roles in the industry soon?

Yes. In Lagos Continental Hotel for example, in the executive group, head of departments, we are about 60-40 for females, and that means the females are more.

That means Lagos Continental has already started giving females more opportunities. If we as a hotel are doing that, other hotels are seeing it and will follow. We are now like a reference point for others in gender equality in workplace.

As women in hospitality, we just need to make our voice heard, our abilities known and people will notice us.

In your opinion, what sets Continental Hotels Group apart in gender equality in workplace?

First, the group is very open.

At the Lagos and Abuja properties, the group makes workers, especially the ladies to feel relaxed to do their jobs.

That has also made the group to create a nursery in the hotel.

Apart from the HMOs that cover the period of their pregnancy and delivery, when our ladies resume, they have a nursery for their babies. So, they have periods to be with their babies while on duty and there is no reason to worry because they can always be with their babies while at work.

We have a nurse on ground to take care of the babies. So, they are safe and the mothers are comfortable at work.

Any special event to commemorate the International Women’s Day?

We at Continental Hotels Group celebrate our women beyond the International Women’s Day on March 8th.

We have a full week of celebration for them. We have different kinds of activities to mark the week-long celebration for them. We have health talk, entertainment, sports and parties. Already, there are committees across the two hotels that are organising the celebrations.

What advice do you have for young ladies that seek career opportunities in the hospitality industry?

Everyone should see hospitality as a career and not just a job.

The same way people are passionate to be trained as medical doctors, engineers or lawyers, is also how it should apply in hospitality. It is a nobel and rewarding career, yes we pay very well in the industry.

They should not see it as a pass through. Oh, I don’t have a job, let me work as a waitress, no. They should see it as a place they can grow from being a waitress to become head of restaurant, consultant in restaurant management, among other growth opportunities.

Stay and work, learn and develop yourself.

How do you balance work, family and handle stress?

I am married. My first son is 12 years and the second is 8 years old. I am giving their age to show how little they are and need for attention. But one thing I prioritise is work and life balance. I delegate jobs, I prepare my team to handle things in my presence and absence because hospitality is 24 hours business.

I don’t want to be at home and I am called to handle things in the office. When I am at home, I have time for my family. I also make same preparations for my family so that when I am not at home, nobody will call to ask where do I find my socks, warm my food and the rest.

I also take care of myself and my health. This industry, especially Continental Hotels Group, has given us opportunities to go off from work, you can always take your leave. It also impact positively on my mental health.

