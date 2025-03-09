LaLiga: Mbappe and Vinicius goals level Real Madrid with Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior found the net as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, drawing level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos moved one point ahead of Atletico Madrid after their city rivals suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Getafe earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s scheduled match on Saturday was postponed following the passing of a club doctor.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side delivered a controlled performance against their local rivals as they geared up for a crucial Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“Vinicius and Mbappe scored two spectacular goals, and they had chances for a third,” Ancelotti said post-match. “The first half was very good. When you reach the 70th, 75th minute with a 2-1 lead, the key is to defend well and avoid problems.”

Jude Bellingham returned to the starting lineup after serving a suspension, but Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger were absent due to a knee issue and illness, respectively. However, both are expected to be available for the European showdown.

With that game in mind, Ancelotti rested Fede Valverde on the bench but started his attacking trio of Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo Goes.

Rayo Vallecano are seventh in the La Liga table and missed key players—including Jorge de Frutos, Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, and Isi Palazon—but still put up a strong fight.

The win keeps Real Madrid in the title race as they prepare for a massive European night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

