Kylian Mbappe: Leading on the field and in the boardroom

By Anthony Nlebem and Akeminiobong Michael

France star Kylian Mbappe has become the latest football superstar to transition from the pitch to the boardroom, acquiring a significant stake in Ligue 2 club Caen at just 25 years old. Mbappe is reported to have bought 80% of the shares of Stade Malherbe Caen, making him the majority shareholder of the club.

Mbappe‘s company, Interconnected Ventures, announced the acquisition in a statement on Wednesday, July 31. The new Real Madrid player, who almost signed for Caen when he was younger, acquired the shares through Coalition Capital, the investment arm of Interconnected Ventures, replacing US investment fund Oaktree as the majority shareholder.

Although the exact acquisition fee has not been officially disclosed, French media reports estimate it to be between €15-€20 million. “This transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain one of the most successful clubs in French football,” the club said in a statement. “This acquisition will provide Caen with additional strategic resources to strengthen its sporting policy, modernize its infrastructure, and develop innovative projects.”

Founded in 1913, Caen finished fifth in the French top flight in 1992 and reached the League Cup final in 2005 but has played in France’s second tier since 2019.

Mbappe joins the likes of Jamie Vardy (Co-owner at Rochester New York FC), Sadio Mane (Bourges Foot 18), and N’golo Kante (Royal Excelsior Virton), as well as former football greats like David Beckham (Inter Miami) Ryan Giggs (Salford City), and Ronaldo Nazario (Real Valladolid), carving a new path for himself in the football industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, combined with his global stardom, make him a formidable force in football.

Meteoric rise to stardom

Hailing from Bondy, France, Kylian Mbappe’s journey to the top began at a young age. His exceptional talent was evident from the start, leading him through the ranks of AS Monaco’s youth academy.

A breakout season at Monaco propelled him into the global spotlight, with his impressive performances attracting the attention of top clubs worldwide. Paris Saint-Germain secured his services in 2017, and he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe’s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid was finalized, with the Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly signing a €150 million five-year deal through 2029, including a €15 million annual salary, according to BBC.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner will also retain a percentage of his image rights. His high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2023 solidified his status as a global icon, with a record-breaking contract that made him the highest-paid athlete on the planet.

During his seven years in Paris, Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles with four French cups and became PSG’s record goalscorer with 256 goals. Mbappe also reached the semifinals of the 2024 European Championship with France, despite breaking his nose in the first game against Austria.

International accolades

Mbappe’s impact on the French national team has been equally impressive. A World Cup winner in 2018, he was instrumental in France’s success, earning the Golden Young Player award. His leadership qualities were evident when he captained the French team at the 2024 Euros.

Beyond the pitch

Mbappe’s influence extends far beyond the football field. His commercial appeal and status as a global role model have made him a sought-after figure in the world of advertising and fashion. His decision to become a club owner is the latest chapter in his entrepreneurial journey.

As Mbappe’s career continues to evolve, the football world eagerly anticipates his next moves. Whether he chooses to focus on club administration or pursue a coaching career after retiring as a player, his impact on the sport is undeniable.