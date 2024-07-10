My Euro 2024 was a ‘failure’- Mbappe laments

France captain Kylian Mbappe has admitted that his performance at the Euro 2024 in Germany was a ‘failure.’

The 25-year-old World Cup winner made the remarks after France lost 2-1 to Spain in Tuesday’s semi-final of the Euro 2024. The new Real Madrid forward only scored once – from the penalty spot – during the competition.

Mbappe who completed a £190 million dream move to Real Madrid this summer, captained France, one of the favourite nations to win the Euro 2024. Despite his stellar track record, including a hat-trick in the World Cup final in 2922, Mbappe struggled to make the expected impact.

Speaking after the match, the new Real Madrid star said his performance at the tournament was a ‘failure’.

“In football, you’re good or not good. I wasn’t good. My Euro was a failure,” Mbappe said.

“I wanted to be European champion… I will now go on holiday, I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, and then I will get ready to start a new life. There is a lot to do.”

Mbappe first lit up the World Cup in Russia in 2018 as a teenager, scoring four times as France won the crown for the first time in 20 years. He then scored an incredible eight goals at the 2022 tournament, including a treble in the final, to draw level with Pele on 12 World Cup goals.

However, Mbappe blanked at Euro 2020, with his missed penalty in the shootout proving costly as Switzerland knocked France out in the last 16.

Despite heading to Germany as the man to watch, Mbappe again struggled, scoring only a solitary penalty in the 1-1 group-stage draw with Poland. That result meant France missed the top spot and faced a more difficult draw in the knockouts.

Mbappe had nine shots on target during the tournament but created just three chances, including his superb assist for Randal Kolo Muani’s opener against Spain.