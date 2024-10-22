  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Seplat shares hit record high as FG approves ExxonMobil deal

October 22, 2024

…Nigeria to unlock 146,000 bpd

…three other divestment deals get FG’s nod

Seplat Energy Plc saw its shares soar to a record high on Monday after the Nigerian government officially approved the company’s acquisition of ExxonMobil's local assets, a move expected to significantly enhance the country's energy landscape. This sale has faced prolonged regulatory delays since its announcement in February 2022. Data tracked by BusinessDay revealed that the indigenous energy company’s share price rose by 9.9 percent to N5, 738
