Euro 2024: Mbappe doubtful for remaining matches

Kylian Mbappe’s participation in the rest of Euro 2024 is in doubt following a broken nose injury sustained during France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the Group D match at Düsseldorf Arena when Mbappe collided with Austria’s Kevin Danso, resulting in a broken nose. The collision left Mbappe on the field with a bloodied and swollen nose.

Sources have informed ESPN that the new Real Madrid star could miss France’s next match against the Netherlands on Friday.

While Mbappe has avoided surgery, which would have ruled him out for the entire tournament, the French Football Federation confirmed he will wear a custom-made mask when he returns.

Despite Mbappe’s hopes to play, sources indicated he remains a major doubt for Friday’s match. France, aiming to protect their star player for the remainder of the tournament, is unlikely to risk him and may look to bring him back for the game against Poland on June 25 if needed.

France’s victory over Austria provided a positive start for Didier Deschamps’ team as they pursue another major title following their 2018 World Cup triumph.

After the match, Mbappe was taken to a hospital in Düsseldorf and later posted on social media: “Any ideas for a mask?”

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo expressed optimism about Mbappe’s return at the European Championship during a news conference on Tuesday.

“You saw it, he had this injury to his nose. The news is rather reassuring,” Diallo said.

“There won’t be an operation in the short term. Concerning his return, it is premature today to give a timetable; we’re going to wait for the latest information from the doctor this morning.”

“Everyone returned late from Düsseldorf, so we will wait for developments. But the information is quite positive regarding the operation, which would have permanently removed him from the tournament, which is not the case.”

Austria defender Kevin Danso, involved in the collision, sent a message of sympathy to Mbappe on Tuesday.

“I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch,” Danso said on social media.

“To French supporters: I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel,” added Danso, whose back was turned when Mbappe’s face struck his shoulder.