UCL: Flick confident despite Barcelona’s recent struggles against Bayern

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick remains optimistic about his team’s chances in their upcoming Uefa Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, despite the Catalan club’s struggles in recent encounters. Bayern have dominated their last six meetings, with Barcelona failing to score in the last four.

Flick, who led Bayern to an 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals, downplayed concerns about past results and emphasized the importance of focusing on the present. “The past doesn’t matter; the present is what’s important,” Flick said during a press conference.

“We can’t change what happened, but we can influence what happens tomorrow. Of course, we want to try and beat Bayern Munich.”

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 and have not reached the semi-finals since 2019. However, Flick, who took over as coach this summer, has quickly revitalised the team. The Catalan giants sit atop La Liga and face a crucial week, including the Bayern match followed by El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on Saturday.

“Bayern are in good form, with a lot of confidence, and they have great players,” Flick acknowledged. “But we want to test ourselves against the best. It’s a Champions League game against Bayern Munich, and it’s going to be great.”

Reflecting on his successful stint at Bayern, where he won six titles in 2020, Flick noted, “I had a great time there with great memories, but now I’m living a new chapter at Barca.”

When asked about rumours of Barcelona’s potential December match against Atletico Madrid being played in Miami, Flick deflected the speculation. “That’s too far in the future. Right now, my focus is on Bayern.”

Since his arrival, Flick has improved Barcelona’s performance, and he believes the team can compete at the highest level. Despite Bayern’s strength, Flick is confident in his squad’s ability to overcome past challenges and deliver a strong performance.

