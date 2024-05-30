Kompany thrilled to lead Bayern Munich

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said it is a privilege and an honour to manage Bayern Munich after signing a three-year contract with the Bundesliga side on Wednesday to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany previously guided Burnley back to the Premier League, but the team was relegated to the Championship shortly thereafter. Despite this setback, the 38-year-old has now secured one of the most prestigious positions in European club football and is tasked with restoring Bayern Munich to the pinnacle of German football.

“First of all, it is a privilege, it is an honour,” Kompany said.

“I am excited. My feelings and energy is really positive, and I’m looking forward to working with the players and the staff and hopefully giving everything that the fans want to see from the club.

“I’m really looking forward to being here. The club has a wonderful history but also a wonderful future, and I want to be a part of that, so hopefully, many dreams in the Allianz Arena.”

Kompany, a former Belgium defender, began his managerial career at Anderlecht before moving to Burnley in 2022. He sees Bayern as an institution and is eager to engage in the fundamental aspects of management: working with players and staff to build a cohesive team.

“What I am looking most forward to is the simple things—working with the players, working with the people inside the building, creating something that is described as a team,” Kompany continued.

“Very simple things, and I don’t think you have to make it more complicated than this. After that, the rest will follow. I think if you stand for something, you have to stand for something that is close to who you are as a person.”

Kompany also brings Bundesliga experience, having played for Hamburg for two seasons early in his career. His ability to speak German is seen as a significant advantage by the Bayern board.

“I grew up on the streets of Brussels, so we love the ball; we are creative. I love players who are brave on the ball, but I was also a very aggressive player, so I like the team to be aggressive. I like the team to be brave in being aggressive, and that suits my personality.”

Kompany’s appointment brings to an end Bayern’s search for a replacement for Tuchel after the club’s first trophyless season in 12 years.

Burnley will reportedly receive £10 million ($13 million) in compensation for allowing their manager to leave.

“Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible,” Burnley said in a statement.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.”