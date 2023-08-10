Bayern Munich agree deal worth £100m for Kane

Bayern Munich has agreed a deal worth close to £100m to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Bayern are willing to pay £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m – a record for the club.

Kane now has a decision to make, with the forward understood to be leaning towards staying with Tottenham.

There are also issues to resolve between the England captain and Spurs if he is to join Bayern, although the German champions remain confident he will move to Munich.

Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

Kane wants his future resolved before Tottenham’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday August 13.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008. Sky Sports