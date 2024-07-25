Paris 2024: Super Falcons fall to Brazil in Olympic opener

Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Brazil in their opening Group C fixture at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday.

The match, held at the Bordeaux Stadium in France, saw Brazil secure victory with a 37th-minute goal from Gabi Nunes, which was enough to deny the Falcons any points in their first game of the tournament.

Despite the loss, the Super Falcons displayed determination and created several scoring opportunities early in the game. Rasheedat Ajibade, leading the team, showcased her skill with some excellent runs down the left flank, though her teammates struggled to capitalize on her deliveries into the box.

Ajibade’s efforts were evident from the start, with her final pass being blocked in the 7th minute and initiating a dangerous double attack in the 16th minute that saw shots from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Christy Ucheibe narrowly missing the target.

Chiamaka Nnadozie made crucial saves to keep Nigeria in the game, denying Portilho in the 20th minute and thwarting a long-range effort from Gabi Nunes five minutes later. However, the Brazilian captain Marta set up Nunes, who scored with a shot that bounced in off the underside of the bar.

Nigeria continued to push forward, with Jennifer Echegini’s late attempt narrowly missing the goal. Marta’s dipping shot hit the upright on the hour mark, and Nnadozie made another save from Ludmila shortly after.

Ajibade and Ucheibe forced further saves from the Brazilian goalkeeper, but Brazil held on to secure all three points.

The Super Falcons will face world champions Spain, who defeated Japan 2-1 in their Group C opener. The match is set for Sunday evening in Nantes.