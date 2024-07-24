Paris 2024: Super Falcons aim to conquer Brazil in Olympic opener

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to make a powerful return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, with Brazil being their first formidable opponent in what promises to be an explosive Group C opener in Bordeaux on Thursday evening.

In previous years, pundits would have easily predicted a straightforward win for the South Americans, known for producing some of the world’s top football talents. However, the narrative has significantly shifted over the past year and a half. Based on Super Falcons impressive performance at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, any team that underestimates the nine-time African champions could find themselves in serious trouble.

The Super Falcons are making their return to the Olympic tournament in a match-up against Brazil, reminiscent of their last Olympic game, where they fell 1-3 to the Canarinhas in Beijing, China.

In that game, Perpetual Nkwocha’s penalty goal was overshadowed by a hat-trick from Cristiane, pushing Brazil into the quarter-finals.

However, Thursday’s encounter at the 42,000-capacity Stade Matmut Atlantique in southern France is expected to be more competitive and entertaining. The current Super Falcon squad is brimming with highly talented professionals excelling in clubs across Europe and the Americas.

Under the guidance of American coach Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons made a mark by holding Olympic champions Canada to a draw, defeating hosts Australia, and drawing with the Republic of Ireland in Brisbane to reach the Round of 16 of the last FIFA Women’s World Cup. In the knockout stage, they put up a strong fight against England, eventually losing in a penalty shootout after a goalless match.

Among the current squad, only reserve goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi has experience from the 2008 Olympics. Assistant coach Ann Chiejine, who was part of the 1999 World Cup team, also adds a wealth of experience.

Thursday’s match will be fiercely contested, with both teams eyeing the three points crucial for advancing to the quarter-finals. Coach Waldrum can rely on a robust lineup featuring world-class goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defense stalwarts Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Chidinma Okeke, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, and Toni Payne, and forwards Chinwendu Ihezuo and Uchenna Kanu.

The Super Falcons have already showcased their prowess by overcoming Ethiopia, Cameroon, and South Africa to secure their place in the final tournament. They are undoubtedly equipped with the skill and determination to make a deep run in France.