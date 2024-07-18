Paris 2024 Olympics: Super Falcons set to arrive in Bordeaux today

Super Falcons are scheduled to arrive in Bordeaux, France, on Thursday night as the countdown for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament begins.

The nine-time African champions and 2004 quarter-finalists face a challenging group that includes Brazil, Spain, and Japan. The team will depart Spain aboard an Air France flight and is expected to land in Bordeaux just before 11 pm.

The delegation, consisting of 18 players, four alternate players, and officials, will reach their accommodation at Hotel Mercure shortly before midnight.

The Super Falcons, who last competed in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in China in 2008, made it to the quarter-finals in Athens in 2004. In 2008, they lost 0-1 to Korea DPR, 0-1 to Germany, and 1-3 to eventual silver medallists Brazil.

Women’s football was introduced as a demonstration sport at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. The Super Falcons first competed in 2000 in Australia, where they lost 1-3 to China, eventual winners Norway, and eventual silver medallists USA.