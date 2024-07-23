Paris 2024 Olympics: 5 female football stars to watch

The Paris 2024 Olympics promises to be an exciting event, particularly in football, where many young talents will showcase their skills on a global stage.

While Euro 2024 and Copa America have concluded, the thrilling international football action continues at the Olympic Games. The Paris 2024 action kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 with matches to be held in seven cities across France.

Over the years, the Olympic football stage has seen top stars emerge from the tournament.

Here are five female football stars to watch in Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Marta (Brazil)

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Marta will bid farewell to international football after captaining her country in Paris.

The 38-year-old hopes to retire from national team duty but wants one last shot at gold after winning silver medals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

In Tokyo, Marta made history by becoming the first footballer to score in five straight Olympic Games.

She scored five goals in 13 NWSL games for Orlando Pride last season, and Brazil manager Arthur Elias said, “She’s playing well; she deserved to be on this list” for Paris 2024.

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala believes Nigeria can achieve a podium finish at Paris 2024. The 29-year-old has not played in the Olympics before, making her debut five years after Nigeria’s last appearance at the Olympic Games.

The two-time Ballon d’Or nominee and six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year stands as a modern-day women’s football icon. The former Barcelona Femini star, now dazzling for Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has set her sight on leading the Super Falcons to podium finish in Paris.

“We have young players who play at top clubs, so you can’t really push our team aside,” Oshola told FIFA website.

“Whichever team is going to get a point from us is going to have to work hard for it.

“I promise you that this team is different and we’re going to go out there to fight everything.”

The Falcons last competed in the Olympics in Beijing 16 years ago. They secured their qualification for this year’s tournament in Paris with a 1-0 aggregate victory over South Africa in the final round of qualification in April.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Aitana Bonmati will be anchoring Spain’s women’s team in their Olympic debut in Paris, entering the tournament as one of the favourites.

The reigning world champions have lost only twice in 14 matches since defeating England in last August’s World Cup final.

Montse Tome’s squad is packed with superstars, but all eyes will be on Aitana Bonmati, known for stepping up in the biggest moments.

After winning the Nations League with Spain and securing a quadruple with Barcelona this season, the 26-year-old will aim to add an Olympic gold medal to her collection.

Wendie Renard (France)

France women’s team head coach Herve Renard will rely on legendary defender and captain Wendie Renard to lead her team to Olympic success.

The 34-year-old Lyon defender will represent France at her third Games, having previously competed in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Despite earning 160 caps for France, Renard has yet to win a major honour for her country.

The hosts will aim for a podium finish with stars like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grace Geyoro, and Eugenie Le Sommer in their ranks.

Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

At just 19, Linda Caicedo has already established herself as one of the finest female footballers on the continent. She began playing at the senior club level in 2019, debuting for Colombian club América de Cali at age 14.

The Real Madrid forward was one of the breakout stars of the 2023 World Cup. At 18 years and 153 days, she became the second-youngest South American player to score in the tournament’s history, behind only the legendary Marta.

Caicedo has also won the Golden Girl Award 2023, recognizing her as the best U-21 player at a European club. Her stunning goal against Germany in the group stage was voted the best of the tournament and was nominated for the Puskas award.

A poster girl for the rise of women’s football in Colombia, Caicedo could feature in the Under-20 Women’s World Cup on home soil later in August.