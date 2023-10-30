Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati wins Ballon d’Or Feminin award

Barcelona and Spain star player Aitana Bonmati has been crowned the new Ballon d’Or Feminin winner to round off a remarkable year of accolades for the 25-year-old midfielder.

The World Cup winner replaced two-time winner and fellow Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas at football’s pinnacle award ceremony.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine year for club and country – winning a league and Champions League double before playing a pivotal role in Spain’s World Cup success, where she also won the Golden Ball.

Bonmati beat Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr into second place, with her Spain and Barcelona team-mate Salma Paralluelo coming third.

Bonmati was also crowned Uefa’s player of the year in August.

“I’m very proud to win the Ballon d’Or,” Bonmati said in Paris.

“Football is a collective sport so I’d like to extend this prize to my team-mates and staff.”

Bonmati added at the end of her speech in English: “Finally congratulations to the other nominees. They’re great footballers.

“As role models, we have a responsibility on and off the pitch. We should be more than athletes and keep leading by example and fighting together for a better, peaceful and equal world.”

Spain’s World Cup win was overshadowed by the fallout from Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso after the final, which she said was not consensual.

Bonmati scored three goals at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as Spain went on to beat England in the final.

Bonmati has now won four league titles with Barcelona and two Champions Leagues.

This was the fifth edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, with Bonmati’s Spain and Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas winning the past two.