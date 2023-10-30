Messi wins record 8th Ballon d’Or award

Argentina’s playmaker Lionel Messi has won his 8th Ballon d’Or award at the 2023 ceremony held in Paris following his outstanding season for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina.

Before moving to Inter Miami in the summer, the 36-year-old helped Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice during the match before scoring again during a penalty shoot-out, to help his team defeat 2018 winners France.

Messi also scored 32 goals in 55 league games for PSG, helping the side clinch the Ligue 1 title.

Messi won his record-extending Ballon d’Or award ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

“It’s nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment,” Messi said. “To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream.”

The Ballon d’Or recognises the best footballer of the year and is voted for by 100 journalists from around the world.

Read also: 2023 Ballon d’Or winners to be crowned tonight

He has now won three more Ballon d’Or awards than anyone else, with Cristiano Ronaldo having won it five times, most recently in 2017.

Argentina World Cup winner and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world.

Read also: 2023 Ballon d’Or winners to be crowned tonight

Martinez won the Golden Glove in Qatar, saving a spot-kick from Kingsley Coman in the 4-2 penalty shootout win against France.