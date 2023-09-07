Osimhen, Oshoala nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or awards

Nigerian footballers Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have earned nominations for the prestigious 2023 Ballon d’Or awards. Osimhen’s nomination makes him the first Nigerian player in 24 years to achieve this remarkable feat, with Kanu Nwankwo being the last Nigerian nominee.

Osimhen, the talented Napoli striker, showcased outstanding form during the previous season, playing a pivotal role in Napoli’s victory, securing their first Scudetto in 33 years. He emerged as the top striker in Serie A by scoring 25 league goals, outshining competitors like Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Rafael Leao of AC Milan. This achievement led to him winning the Best Striker in Serie A award.

In addition to his club success, Osimhen played a vital role in Napoli’s impressive run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Furthermore, he played a significant part in helping Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, secure their spot in the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Osimhen’s remarkable performance in Serie A also earned him the title of the first African to top the league’s scorers’ chart. He even surpassed the legendary George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African player in the Italian league.

Read also: Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to clinch Super Cup

On the women’s front, Asisat Oshoala, a prominent player for Barcelona Femeni, secured her second consecutive Ballon d’Or nomination in the women’s category. Oshoala made history last year as the first African woman to be nominated for the award. Her achievements include winning the Primera Division title, the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, and the Champions League with Barcelona Femeni. She also emerged as the joint-top scorer in the Spanish domestic league, netting 21 goals.

Oshoala’s impressive performances extended to the international stage, where she represented Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Women’s 2023 Ballon d’Or Nominees:

Khadija Shaw (Man City)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Man United)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Katie Mccabe (Arsenal)

Jill Roord (Wolfsburg and Man City)

Yui Hasegawa (Man City)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Debinha (Kansas City)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Reiten (Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Daphne Van Domselaar (Twente and Aston Villa)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai and Man United)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hayley Raso (Man City and Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (PSG and Arsenal)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Olga Ramona (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)