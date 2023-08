Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to clinch Super Cup

Manchester City have won the Uefa Super Cup for the first time.

It is City’s fourth championship of 2023 as well.

Manchester City played against Sevilla this evening in the Uefa Super Cup, returning to midweek action.

Pep Guardiola’s men triumphed in their Champions League final against Inter Milan back in June, securing a treble in the process, and setting up this one-off match against the Europa League winners.