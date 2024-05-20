Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong wins Greek Super League title

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong has celebrated a significant milestone in his football career by securing the Greek Super League title with PAOK Thessaloniki. This marks his first major trophy since joining the Greece-based club from Watford FC during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old Super Eagles defender started the year with an impressive performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast, where he helped Nigeria secure a silver medal and earned the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Building on his success, Troost-Ekong, the former Tottenham Hotspur youth player has now added another feather to his cap with PAOK’s league victory.

Despite just 10 appearances in the Super League 1 in the just concluded 2023/24 season, the former KAA Gent defender played a crucial role in PAOK’s success. His defensive prowess and experience were key factors in the team’s journey to the top of the league table.

In a decisive match at Harilaou Stadium, PAOK secured a 2-1 victory over Aris, finishing the league season with 80 points, two points ahead of AEK Athens. This triumph marks PAOK’s fourth Super League 1 title and a significant personal achievement for Troost-Ekong.

Recently returning to full training after surgery following the injury he sustained at the 2023 AFCON, Troost-Ekong is set to rejoin the Super Eagles for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June.

His transition from Watford to PAOK has proven fruitful, solidifying his status as an integral part of his new club’s success.