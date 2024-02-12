AFCON: Troost-Ekong wins Best Player Award

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has been named the Best Player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following his remarkable performance for Nigeria.

The 30-year-old Nigerian defender had a fantastic 2023 AFCON with his three goals, the most by a defender since at least 2010, helping the Super Eagles finish second in the tournament.

Before Sunday’s final, Troost-Ekong had expressed his desire to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy saying it would be an “amazing” moment for him and the country.

Nigeria have reached their first final since 2013 when the West Africans won their third continental title.

“You dream about moments like that,” centre-back Troost-Ekong told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve seen it so many times. And I’ve closed my eyes. To be there on Sunday and have the chance to do that will be amazing.”

However, the Super Eagles have been the top-ranked side at the tournament since the end of the last 16, where holders Senegal, Morocco and record seven-time champions Egypt all exited.