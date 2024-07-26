Rail strike hits Paris 2024 Olympics

As preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics were underway, France’s high-speed TGV rail network was attacked on the day of the Olympics opening ceremony.

“Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities,” state-owned railway operator SNCF said on Friday, adding that the “simultaneous malicious acts” had taken place overnight.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced on X that France’s intelligence services have been mobilized to find the perpetrators, characterizing the attacks as “acts of sabotage” that were “prepared and coordinated.”

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete condemned the “massive attack” against the rail network as an “outrageous criminal act,” describing people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices at the sites.

SNCF reported that many routes would be cancelled “at least all weekend while repairs are conducted,” with thousands of rail staff deployed to address the damage. CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou estimated that about 800,000 customers had been impacted ahead of a busy weekend for holidaymakers.

Arsonists targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with the west, north, and east of the country. The southeastern line was not affected as a “malicious act was foiled,” the railway operator said, urging passengers to postpone their trips and avoid train stations.

International routes, including trains to Belgium and London via the English Channel, were also affected.

The attacks occurred amid global tensions and heightened security measures as Paris prepared for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, featuring 7,500 athletes, 300,000 spectators, and an audience of VIPs.

Reporting from Paris, Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith noted, “Security was always a concern at these Olympics, and here you see why.” The coordinated attacks highlighted the significant security challenges France is facing.

National police said authorities are investigating the incidents. Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera expressed her dismay to BFMTV, stating, “To target the games is to target France. These games are for the athletes who have been dreaming of them for years and fighting for the holy grail of standing on the podium – and someone’s sabotaging that for them.”

More than 45,000 police officers, 10,000 soldiers, and 2,000 private security agents were deployed for the opening ceremony, with snipers on rooftops and drones keeping watch from the air. Smith described the security operation as “unprecedented.”

A large area along the Seine was locked down for the ceremony, which took place along 6km (3.7 miles) of the river and was “watched by more than 100 global leaders from countries across the world.”

It was not immediately clear whether the arson attacks were linked to the international sports event.