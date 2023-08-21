Saudi club Al-Hilal signs Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou from Sevilla

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has secured the services of Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Spanish side Sevilla.

Bounou signed a three-year contract keeping him at the Saudi club until 2026.

The Moroccan was a target for European elites Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but opted for the Al-Hilal’s project.

Bounou rose to prominence in Morocco with Wydad Casablanca before moving to Spain in 2011.

He gained La Liga experience with Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Girona.

His stock rose tremendously during a successful spell at Sevilla from 2019 onwards, winning two Europa League titles and earning a reputation as one of La Liga’s best goalkeepers.

On the international stage, Bounou was instrumental to Morocco’s historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar last year, enhancing his reputation as one of Africa’s best goalkeepers.

Securing Bounou’s signature is a statement of intent from Al-Hilal as they look to maintain dominance domestically and make waves in the Asian league.

He will provide top-level goalkeeping quality following the departure of Al-Hilal legend Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

The acquisition of the 32-year-old shot-stopper sees Al-Hilal’s summer spending spree rise to almost €300 million as they revamp their squad.