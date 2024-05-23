Bayern close to appointing Kompany new manager

Bayern Munich are reportedly nearing the end of their search for a new manager, with Burnley’s Vincent Kompany poised to replace Thomas Tuchel who left after a trophyless season.

The German coach’s exit was agreed upon in February, but the club’s desperation even led them to attempt to persuade the former Chelsea manager to stay.

With Tuchel committed to his decision, Bayern turned their attention to Kompany. Despite his involvement in Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, the Belgian emerged as a surprise candidate.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, with Burnley’s owner, Alan Pace, having discussed compensation with Bayern officials on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the week.

The 38-year-old began his managerial career at Anderlecht and joined Burnley two years ago, where he earned a strong reputation. He transformed Burnley from a defensive team into an exciting attacking outfit and led them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, their recruitment struggles saw them finish 19th with only 24 points.

Burnley’s swift agreement to Kompany’s departure will allow them time to find a suitable replacement as they prepare for another promotion campaign.

While some may question Kompany’s quick rise to such a prestigious job, there is also a belief that his methods could thrive at a top-level club. Kompany has prior experience in Germany, having played for Hamburg during his illustrious career.

Although the former Manchester City captain was also targeted by Chelsea, he is not in line to replace Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Bayern had considered other candidates such as Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick, and did not pursue Erik ten Hag, Roberto De Zerbi, or Hansi Flick.