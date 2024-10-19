UEFA hits Barcelona with €500,000 fine for financial misreporting

Barcelona flags

UEFA has fined Barcelona €500,000 ($542,000) after the Spanish club was found guilty of misreporting income to comply with European football’s financial regulations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne dismissed Barcelona‘s appeal, delivering a scathing judgment that described the fine as “actually rather mild.” The case revolves around how Barcelona reported its sale of a percentage of future broadcast rights, a deal valued at €667.5 million ($724 million) over 25 years, which UEFA found to be “manifestly inaccurate and non-compliant” with its financial rules.

Barcelona allegedly overstated its break-even results by €267 million ($290 million) and submitted incorrect financial information, which UEFA condemned in the “clearest terms.” The governing body’s financial regulations are designed to ensure clubs maintain responsible spending, and misreporting, especially related to “non-tangible assets” like future earnings, is not permitted in break-even calculations.

Barcelona previously appealed the decision at UEFA, arguing that the fine was excessive, but CAS upheld the sanction. The court emphasized that a smaller penalty would not act as a strong enough deterrent to prevent major clubs from intentionally misreporting financials.

The ruling compounds Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles, which have plagued the club in recent years, including the high-profile departure of club legend Lionel Messi in 2021.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

