UEFA bans Barcelona from selling Champions League match tickets

Barcelona

Barcelona has been banned from selling tickets for their UEFA Champions League away fixture against Red Star Belgrade in November after supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour.

UEFA has also fined the Spanish club €10,000 (£8,330) after fans were found guilty of racist conduct during Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Monaco on 19 September. The specific nature of the racist behaviour was not disclosed by UEFA.

This is not the first instance of disciplinary action against Barcelona for fan misconduct. The club had previously been handed a suspended one-match ban from selling away tickets following a Champions League quarter-final match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season. Three Barcelona fans were arrested after that game for using racist language and allegedly performing Nazi salutes.

As a result of the latest ruling, Barcelona fans will be barred from attending the team’s Champions League clash in Belgrade on 6 November.

Despite these setbacks, Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, remain in top form domestically, having won all seven of their La Liga matches this season and currently sitting at the top of the league table.

