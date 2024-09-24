San Siro stripped of 2027 UEFA Champions League final hosting rights

UEFA has confirmed that the 2027 Champions League final will no longer be held at the San Siro in Milan, citing concerns over potential renovation works.

Milan’s inability to provide guarantees that the stadium and its surrounding area would not be impacted by refurbishment prompted UEFA to reopen the bidding process for a new venue, with a decision expected in May or June 2025.

“As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue,” a statement from UEFA reads.

AC Milan and Inter Milan, who share the iconic San Siro, recently rejected a proposed modernization plan. In response, Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, suggested building a new stadium near the current site. However, both clubs are also exploring alternative locations outside the city, including San Donato Milanese and Rozzano/Assago.

Meanwhile, the city of Marseille has expressed interest in hosting the 2027 Champions League final at the Velodrome. Deputy mayor Sébastien Jibrayel has championed the stadium as an ideal venue. This decision marks the second time in recent years that a Champions League final has been relocated, following the 2022 final in Paris, which was marred by security issues.

During its meeting, UEFA’s Executive Committee also discussed changes to solidarity funding. Payments to Europe’s “big five” leagues—Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga—will be capped at €10 million per season until 2026-27, a €1.5 million increase from the previous cycle.

The total fund has been raised to €308 million, up from €177.2 million, to be shared among clubs not participating in European competitions. UEFA said these funds are intended to promote competitive balance across top divisions.

The committee also approved UEFA’s women’s football strategy for 2024 to 2030, with further details yet to be announced.

