11 players to watch as 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicks off today

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season marks a significant milestone as the competition expands to 36 teams for the first time. This new format aims to increase the number of matchups between Europe’s biggest clubs.

Each participating team will now play eight games against different opponents in a home-and-away system. The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16, while those ranked ninth to 24th will compete in a playoff round to secure their place in the knockout stage.

With a 25% increase in the total prize pool to €2.5 billion, the stakes have never been higher. The winners could potentially earn over €86 million. Additionally, the number of matches will increase from 125 to 189.

UEFA believes this new structure will offer clubs a more challenging schedule and provide fans with more opportunities to witness top-tier clashes earlier in the tournament.

As the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season kicks off today, here are 11 players to keep your eyes on.

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Mbappe, the French sensation, is just two goals away from entering the top 10 European Cup goalscorers of all time, but he still hasn’t lifted the trophy. His move from Paris Saint-Germain to perennial champions Real Madrid could make this the year he finally claims Europe’s most coveted prize.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Kane is once again chasing his elusive first major trophy. After a sensational 44-goal season with Bayern Munich last year, the club surprisingly went without silverware for the first time in over a decade. Kane will be hoping to break that drought in 2024/25.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland’s 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League performance was exceptional, with his 12 goals in 11 matches powering Manchester City to their first-ever Champions League title. His goal-scoring prowess was central to City’s historic treble-winning season, and he remains a key figure in their bid to defend their crown.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Bellingham quickly became a standout performer after his move to Real Madrid in 2023. He exceeded expectations last season, scoring 23 goals as Madrid captured the Champions League and La Liga titles. However, his form dipped after Christmas, and his Euro 2024 campaign for England was underwhelming, aside from two key goals.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

The teenage sensation from Barcelona continues to rise. Lamine Yamal made history in the 2023/24 season as one of the youngest-ever Champions League players and played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph at just 16 years old. He’s already regarded as the most exciting youngster in the world.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman has transformed his career since joining Atalanta in 2022. He’s scored 33 goals over two years, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final. After struggling for consistency in England, Lookman is aiming to make his mark in the Champions League and add to his limited experience from his time at Leipzig.

Xavi Simons (Leipzig)

The versatile attacking midfielder is back at Leipzig on loan from PSG for a second season. Last year, Simons contributed 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 games. He will aim to surpass that tally and leave a lasting impact on this year’s Champions League campaign.

João Neves (PSG)

Neves, a highly-rated defensive midfielder, joined PSG from Benfica for a significant fee. He has already gained valuable experience at both club and international levels, despite his young age. Despite his young age, Neves has already amassed 75 appearances for Benfica and 11 caps for Portugal. He’s expected to be a major presence in PSG’s Champions League pursuit.

Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)

Alvarez has a Champions League title to his name, but this season, he will be the main man at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish club will expect him to deliver on the investment they made to bring him from Manchester City. Atlético Madrid paid £81.5 million to sign him, and they will rely on his goal-scoring ability to lead them deep into the tournament.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Martinez has been a key figure for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, especially during their run to the final last season. His goal-scoring and overall contributions have been invaluable.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah has been a Champions League force for Liverpool, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in 70 appearances. He was key to their 2019 title win, scoring a crucial early penalty in the final against Tottenham. Salah remains a pivotal figure for Liverpool in their quest for more European glory.

