Cristiano Ronaldo honoured with special UEFA award

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Special UEFA Award for Champions League Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, has been recognised with a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. The award honours Ronaldo’s remarkable legacy and contributions to Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Ronaldo‘s exceptional achievements over 18 years in the Champions League were celebrated during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony in Monaco.

The Portuguese legend holds the record for the most goals scored in the Champions League, with an impressive tally of 140 goals in 183 appearances. He has consistently outperformed his rivals, surpassing Lionel Messi by 11 goals and Robert Lewandowski by 46 goals.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring prowess has been a defining feature of his Champions League career. He has finished as the competition’s top scorer seven times, more than any other player. His 15-goal haul in the 2013/14 season, including the decisive goal in the final against Atlético Madrid, remains a record for most goals in a single Champions League season.

Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet includes five Champions League titles, won with Manchester United (once) and Real Madrid (four times). He is the only player to have scored in three separate Champions League finals.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin praised Ronaldo’s exceptional qualities.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass,” Čeferin said.

“His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals.

“His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate.”

Čeferin highlighted Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of excellence, his dedication, and his ability to shine on the grandest stage. He emphasized that Ronaldo’s qualities serve as an inspiration for football players worldwide.

