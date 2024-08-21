Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel draws millions of subscribers within hours of launch

Portugal’s football legend Cristiano Ronaldo attracted millions of subscribers within hours of launching his YouTube channel on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, currently playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, is expanding his digital presence by sharing insights into his life and passions.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is known for his massive social media following and has now extended his reach to the popular video-sharing platform. the most followed person on social media with 917 million followers across various platforms, launched his YouTube channel called “UR.”

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The channel will feature discussions on his greatest passion—soccer—as well as his interests in family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business. The channel will also include guest appearances.

Announcing the launch on social media, Ronaldo posted, “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

Expressing his excitement, Ronaldo said, “I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. My YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to connect with fans, and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on various subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

Within a few hours of posting his first video, Ronaldo’s channel amassed over 4.5 million subscribers, with the number quickly climbing to more than 5.12 million as 18 videos were shared by the football superstar.

In the days leading up to the launch, Ronaldo teased the project on social media, sparking speculation among fans that he might be launching a new podcast or getting involved in a media project. On August 17, he shared a video hinting at the new initiative, further fueling the anticipation.

Ronaldo’s move to YouTube marks another significant step in his already massive online presence, offering fans a closer look at his life both on and off the field.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst