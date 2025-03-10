CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2025:

Empowering Economies: BusinessDay Special Report on Outstanding Women

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, themed “Accelerate Action”, we honour outstanding women who embody the spirit of excellence and leadership. Meet Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi, Executive Chairperson of Still Earth Holdings, a trailblazing innovator who has made a profound impact in her industry.

With her exceptional vision, strategic thinking, and leadership expertise, Oyindamola has earned recognition as one of the Outstanding Women of 2025. In this exclusive interview, she shares her insights on the pivotal role of women in nation-building, the pursuit of gender equality, and the mission-driven work of Still Earth Holdings. Excerpts…

What drives your passion and motivation, and how has it contributed to your success in your career

I would say a very strategic deliberate vison, resilience and a commitment to impacting lives, and achieving success from any projects engaged in. Having a long-term vision for growth and sustainability is very critical to a successful business. A strong vision provides strategic direction and ensures focused decision-making. I have found that breaking barriers, overcoming failures and proving that women can lead in traditionally male-dominated industries sets an inspiring example for other women in business.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is “Accelerate Action.” How can Nigeria accelerate action to promote gender equality and empower women?

There is a constant, immediate need, starting from the family unit, institutions whether corporate or religious, and the government to start to encourage and live with practices and policies that not only acknowledge but recognise the presence and effort and value proposition or importance of women in the value chain. And when we are all sensitized to understand this, we will do better. We will achieve the ultimate objective which is empowerment of every girl child and woman.

How would you assess the implementation of affirmative action policies in Nigeria? What challenges do you think hinder the progress of women ascending to leadership positions, including the presidency?

Affirmative action policies in Nigeria, especially as it relates to gender inclusion, have witnessed very limited implementation and impact. The National Gender Policy of 2006 set a 35% affirmative action target for women’s participation in governance and decision-making positions, but the real representation has been significantly lower (at just about 17% or so).

In the corporate sector, women are underrepresented in boardrooms and executive positions, and in the public sector, it is the same; appointments remain largely male-dominated. No woman has ever been elected as Nigeria’s president or even governor. The only female governor we had was in an acting capacity in Anambra State. These realities make it expedient to awaken social consciousness of the possibilities of female participation in politics and governance. There should be an enforceable gender quota in corporate and public offices ensuring female participation in leadership while actively enabling, preparing and ensuring equity for them.

As the Executive Chairman, Still Earth Holdings, can you evaluate the representation of women in leadership positions in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria? Do you believe women are being marginalized by their male counterparts?

Nigeria’s public sector has seen some female representation, but it remains significantly low compared to male counterparts. Women hold less than 10% of elective positions at federal and state levels. In the private sector, women are making strides in leadership, particularly in banking, finance, and entrepreneurship, but overall representation at the top remains unequal.

There has been some progress in some areas but persistent challenges in achieving equitable leadership roles due to structural, cultural, and economic barriers. The marginalization persists, but I think that with stronger policies, economic inclusion, and cultural shifts, more women can break barriers and assume leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. Mentorship, advocacy, and strategic hiring policies are vital tools in shaping a more inclusive leadership landscape in Nigeria.

What values and mission does Still Earth Holdings represent, and how does the organization promote gender equality and women’s empowerment?

Still Earth Holdings is committed to contributing to Nigeria’s development by driving strategic innovation, advancing infrastructure development, enhancing production capacity, ensuring operational excellence, and fostering sustainable growth.

We provide outstanding value across our operating sectors, developing impactful solutions that fuel national development and promote economic empowerment. At the core of our mission is investing in initiatives that uplift communities and improve lives.

Still Earth Holdings fosters a positive work environment that emphasizes inclusivity and professional development. The company has a robust corporate governance system ensuring representation across all levels of management, which supports the advancement of females within the organization. By challenging stereotypes and breaking gender biases, Still Earth Holdings demonstrates that women can excel in leadership and entrepreneurship.

As a successful career woman, how do you balance your personal and professional responsibilities, including managing your home, office, and social commitments?

I lead a structured life, ensuring that organization and efficiency are at the core of everything I do. Just as I prioritize structure and order in the workplace, I apply the same principles at home, creating a structured and efficient environment in both spheres.

What advice would you give to girls and women in general as we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025?

I want to remind every woman that your dreams are valid, your voice is powerful, and your impact is limitless. You must believe in your potential whether in business, politics, or any profession; you have the ability to break barriers and set new standards. Your confidence is your greatest asset – own your space and lead with excellence. Invest in learning, be adaptable, and seek opportunities to grow. In today’s world, staying ahead means staying informed. Keep upgrading your skills, whether in business, technology, finance, or any field of your passion. The more you know, the stronger you become. Success does not come overnight. It takes dedication, perseverance, and the courage to rise after failure, and being comfortable in the knowledge that you can’t but keep on. Every setback is a lesson, and every challenge is a stepping stone. Keep pushing forward, even when the road is tough.

