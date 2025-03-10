UCL: Alonso eyes "Miracle of Istanbul" to overcome Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso must draw inspiration from Liverpool’s “Miracle of Istanbul” in the 2005 Champions League final, where he played a crucial role in overturning a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Alonso, then a Liverpool midfielder, scored the equalising goal in the 2005 Champions League final as the Reds rallied from 3-0 down at halftime to draw 3-3 with AC Milan, eventually winning on penalties.

Now, as Leverkusen manager, he faces a similar challenge after his team’s 3-0 loss to Bayern in Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Leverkusen, the defending German champions who had remained unbeaten against Bayern under Alonso, suffered a “self-inflicted” defeat in Munich, according to the Basque coach.

Adding to Leverkusen’s woes is the potential injury to key midfielder Florian Wirtz, who limped off the field on Saturday.

Despite Bayern having more pressure to perform with the final being held in Munich, Leverkusen’s first-leg capitulation has put them in a difficult position.

Leverkusen hasn’t reached the Champions League quarter-finals since their 2002 final appearance. Alonso, a two-time Champions League winner as a player, acknowledges the magnitude of the task but believes anything is possible.

“After this game, we’ll need a bit more time so we can recover- in football, we’ve seen big miracles quite often and we almost need one,” Alonso said. “It’s football, it’s not my first time (against the odds), and there’s another game at home.”

Although relatively new to top-level coaching, Alonso has already demonstrated his ability to achieve remarkable feats with Leverkusen. Taking over when the club was facing relegation in October 2022, he quickly transformed their fortunes, leading them to victories, including a 2-1 win over Bayern.

The following season, Alonso guided Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double and a Europa League final appearance. Their Europa League final defeat was Leverkusen’s only loss in 53 games last season.

Leverkusen’s resilience, highlighted by their 17 stoppage-time goals across all competitions, showcases a team that fights until the final whistle.

With history stacked against them, Leverkusen will need a fighting spirit and a touch of Istanbul magic to stand a chance against Bayern on Tuesday.

