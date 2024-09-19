UCL: Alonso hails Leverkusen after 4-0 win over Feyenoord

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso hailed his team’s performance after they defeated Dutch side Feyenoord 4-0 in Thursday’s UEFA Champions League clash.

“It may have looked pretty easy, but it’s really not,” Alonso said, reflecting on his team’s four first-half goals that dismantled Feyenoord’s game plan. He acknowledged that it took some time for Leverkusen to adapt to the Dutch side’s pressing, but once they did, “the first half was really complete.”

Leverkusen dominated the match with remarkable efficiency, scoring four times from just five shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes. “Overall it was a very serious, very efficient performance from us, but it’s never easy,” said Alonso, who has won the Champions League twice as a player.

Leverkusen’s Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who previously played for Feyenoord, described the match as a “special game” for him. “We played a good first half, were dominant, and played our game,” Frimpong added.

For Feyenoord coach Brian Priske, who took over after former manager Arne Slot left for Anfield, the defeat was tough to take. “It’s not pretty,” Priske admitted, acknowledging that the result showed Feyenoord might not be ready for the Champions League’s top level. “I think that’s the easy and logical conclusion, yes,” he said.

Priske lamented his team’s defensive lapses in key moments during the first half, saying Leverkusen capitalized on four crucial opportunities. “They showed the quality we knew they had… we had to play the perfect game,” he added.

Despite the heavy defeat, Priske praised his players for showing resilience in the second half, even though Leverkusen had already eased off after their first-half onslaught. “They really tried to show the supporters that we were trying to die with our boots on. But of course, we’re not happy with the result.”

Priske emphasized the importance of perseverance during difficult moments. “It’s definitely a hard time right now, but that’s where you show your strength as a person, player, or coach. I’m going to get up tomorrow and do everything I can to prepare the boys to be even better.”

