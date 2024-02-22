Alonso denies links to Liverpool, Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has denied reports linking him with a potential summer move to Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

The 42-year-old Spanish tactician who played for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich is considered a perfect man to replace Jurgen Klopp who will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season and Thomas Tuchel at Allianz Arena.

Reports in Germany claim Liverpool are already in talks with their former midfielder in the summer.

But, the former Real Madrid star midfielder who had stints with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich said he is focused on his job at Bayer Leverkusen

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, the Spanish tactician insisted he had nothing to say about the stories, and that his current focus is only on Leverkusen’s job.

“Bayern, Liverpool? I have nothing new to say,” Alonso said.

“Right now I’m Bayer Leverkusen coach and that’s certain. Regarding the future, I have nothing new to say”.

“Call received from Bayern? That’s only hypothetical, again, I have nothing new to say.”