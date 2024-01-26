Jurgen Klopp to quit Liverpool at end of season

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down from his position as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after a nine-year spell at Anfield.

The 56-year-old revealed the bombshell news in a heartfelt message to Liverpool fans in a video on Liverpool’s social media channels on Friday morning,

The German head coach joined Liverpool in 2015 and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside club.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth. That’s it, pretty much.”