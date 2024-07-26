Hunger protest: Prepare for situation that may unfold in Lagos – Doherty

Funso Doherty, a former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has highlighted the imminent threat of nationwide protests set to commence on August 1, 2024, emphasising the need for preparation and effective management to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

Nigeria is currently contending with a record high inflation rate at 34.19 per cent in June 2024 due to the two-time devaluation of the naira and removal of petrol subsidy.

The inflationary trends have raised Nigeria’s interest rates by a combined 800 basis points from 18.75 per cent last July to 26.75 per cent as the central bank continues to deploy monetary tools to restore the battered economy.

Food inflation, which constitutes the largest percentage of the headline inflation, is currently 40.87. The cost of energy and transportation has skyrocketed in the last year, making life difficult for the masses.

Several groups have groups have announced plans to begin anti-government demonstrations dubbed ‘10 days of rage, #EndBadGovernance’, to address the soaring cost of living.

In an open letter dated July 26 and addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Doherty emphasised the need for proactive measures to manage the situation, given the growing public discontent over economic hardship.

Doherty acknowledged the constitutional right of citizens to protest while also recognising the potential for violence.

“The right of citizens to protest is entirely legitimate, constitutionally guaranteed and must be protected. While it is true that well-meaning protests can be hijacked by some for nefarious purposes, this is a risk that exists anywhere in the world, including in the most developed nations,” he said.

He recalled his previous warnings about the potential for future protests in Lagos State and hoped that the state had invested in building capacity for engagement and mitigation.

In his letter, Doherty urged Sanwo-Olu to focus on preparing to manage the unfolding situation by coordinating with security agencies to develop a plan for engaging with protesters.

“Mr. Governor, the focus at this time should be on preparing to manage the situation that may unfold in our State in the next few days. This requires coordination with security agencies to develop a plan for engaging with protesters and deploying a well- resourced, multi-disciplinary, operations command center,” he said.

He advocated for the establishment of a well-resourced, multidisciplinary operations command center with an emphasis on de-escalation while ensuring the right to protest is upheld

The former governorship candidate criticised recent attempts to discourage protests, suggesting that they could backfire and escalate tensions.

“The current attempts to discourage the protest through moral suasion may ultimately fail, as there is a sense that leadership has, by its visible excesses, so undermined its own moral authority as to render such entreaties ineffective.

“On the other hand, threats and intimidation, including the recent hasty, curfew-like announcement that conveniently and disingenuously invokes community traditional beliefs like the Oro festival, (thereby demeaning them), may end up reinforcing the will of a people determined to make themselves heard through protest,” the letter reads.

Doherty concluded by encouraging all, especially those in Lagos State, to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest while remaining law-abiding and safety-conscious.

He also called for a measured response from security agencies, prioritising de-escalation and upholding the right to peaceful assembly.

“I use this medium to encourage us all, especially those in Lagos State that may choose to engage in the legitimate exercise of their constitutional right to peaceful protest, as well as security agency personnel, to remain law abiding and safety conscious,” he concluded.